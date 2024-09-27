Mitchell's Debbie Day Wins 2024 Top Tech Executive Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an

Day joined Mitchell in 2016 with more than 19 years of experience in technology strategy and operations. At the time, the company had just surpassed 70 years in business, having successfully transitioned from the sale of printed parts manuals in 1946 to the creation of advanced software solutions decades later. Like many organizations, it faced increasing pressure to meet customer expectations for ongoing innovation and quality. Day's passion for strategy development, change management and exceptional service has helped Mitchell achieve its operational and financial goals as well as align employees with a new organizational vision focused on four foundational pillars: cloud-based solutions, claims automation, proper and safe vehicle repairs, and partnering well.

Under Day's leadership, the APD division has introduced many technology firsts for the automotive insurance industry, including the:



First diagnostic system created specifically for the claims and collision repair sectors

First cloud-based estimating system for writing passenger, commercial and specialty vehicle damage appraisals First claims automation solution built on an open platform and powered by artificial intelligence (AI), cloud technology and comprehensive data

In addition to her achievements in technology, Day has leveraged her position to effect change in the workplace and community. She is an executive sponsor of the Women Empower Network-which provides enrichment opportunities designed to develop, inspire and grow female talent at Enlyte-and active supporter of Athena's leadership, mentoring and advocacy initiatives. As board chair of the American Heart Association's San Diego and Southwest Riverside chapters and board member of Teach for America, Day has also helped raise funds and awareness to highlight the need for equality in healthcare and education.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the Top Tech Executive of the Year," said Day. "San Diego has quickly become a major technology hub, and I am blessed to be a part of this community and continue Mitchell's long-standing tradition of ingenuity and innovation."

Day was among thirteen San Diego County honorees celebrated at this year's Top Tech Awards. Winners were nominated by their peers and customers and selected by an independent judging panel.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation industries. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell helps its customers and clients succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with nearly 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

