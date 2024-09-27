2X Named To The Philadelphia Business Journal’S Fast 50 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2X Ranked as the 15th Fastest-Growing Private Company in Greater Philadelphia

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2X , the global leader in B2B marketing as a service (MaaS), is proud to announce its recognition on the Philadelphia Business Journal's 2024 prestigious Philly's Fast 50 list, ranked number 15. Each year, the Philadelphia Business Journal recognizes Greater Philadelphia's fastest-growing companies based on average two-year revenue growth.



2X boasts a strong executive leadership team based in Philadelphia and has cultivated strong client advocates among organizations in the Philadelphia area, including SAP, Qlik, Ricoh, and the private equity firm LLR Partners. 2X strives to foster a culture that helps both employees and customers achieve their growth objectives by offering extensive training programs that create some of the highest-paying go-to-market-focused jobs in the region. Additionally, it has one of the largest groups of certified B2B marketers globally, with employees holding over 300 B2B marketing-related certifications.

The company's business model addresses the primary need of B2B marketing leaders: doing better with less. Given the current market dynamics that demand both efficiency and impact, 2X has experienced an impressive 88% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over six years. As CMOs, CFOs, CEOs, and boards seek greater impact, flexibility, and cost efficiency from their marketing investments, 2X has seen significant growth in marketing technology (MarTech) management functions and overall marketing organization transformation.

“I'm incredibly proud of 2X being named to the Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50 list. As someone with deep roots in Philadelphia, it's an honor to represent our city on the global stage, helping to drive the B2B marketing industry forward. Our team's relentless focus on innovation and excellence, alongside our commitment to both clients and employees, has positioned 2X as a leader in transforming how businesses approach marketing,” said Domenic Colasante, CEO of 2X.“We're making Philadelphia proud by building one of the largest and most skilled groups of B2B marketers worldwide and delivering real impact for our clients across the globe.”

This year, the program formerly known as Soaring 76 has been rebranded as Philly's Fast 50, with a renewed focus on recognizing private companies. Philly's Fast 50 list honors businesses with significant growth and sustained success. 2X's inclusion in this year's rankings underscores its exceptional performance in the local market and its continued global influence in the marketing industry.

To view the complete list of this year's Philly's Fast 50, visit .

About 2X

2X is the global leader in B2B marketing as a service (MaaS), helping marketing leaders achieve greater impact while lowering costs through its unique managed services delivery model. 2X provides best-in-class MOps and MarTech management , campaign build and optimization , content and creative production , and strategy consulting services . 2X is a services partner of 6sense, Salesforce, Adobe Marketo Engage, HubSpot, Bombora, Drift, WordPress, Google, Meta, and many other leading revenue platforms.

With more than 1,000 team members globally, 2X is backed by private-equity firm Recognize Partners. 2X has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US by Inc. and the Financial Times. For more information, visit 2X.marketing or our LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Audree Hernandez

Jmac PR for 2X

...