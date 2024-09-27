PRIDE Industries Named A 2024 Leading Disability Employer By The National Organization On Disability

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The nonprofit social enterprise was recognized for its commitment to building an inclusive workforce.

New York, NY, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In anticipation of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, celebrated yearly in October, PRIDE Industries, the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities, has been named a Leading Disability Employer for 2024 by the National Organization on Disability (NOD) . This esteemed award recognizes exceptional disability inclusion practices and policies.

“We're incredibly grateful to PRIDE Industries for their commitment to disability inclusion,” said Beth Sirull, Chief Executive Officer and President, National Organization on Disability.“We believe that diversity fuels innovation and growth, and PRIDE Industries embodies this vision in action. We applaud their efforts and investments to provide pathways to fulfilling careers for Americans with disabilities.”

Leading Disability Employer Seal recipients are determined based on data provided by companies on the NOD Employment TrackerTM . The Tracker is the only free assessment tool that helps companies understand which employment practices correlate to improved talent outcomes related to hiring, retention, and career advancement of people with disabilities. It benchmarks organizations of any size in six disability and veterans' inclusion focus areas, including strategy, talent outcome metrics, climate and culture, talent sourcing, people practices, and workplace tools and accessibility.

“We are extremely proud to be named a Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability,” said Jeff Dern, CEO and President of PRIDE Industries.“For more than five decades, PRIDE Industries has embraced inclusivity, and that's why I can say with certainty that a diverse workforce is a strong workforce. This recognition highlights our dedication to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for employees of all abilities.”

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services , custodial services , contract manufacturing , supply chain management , packaging and fulfillment services , and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries' mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

About the National Organization on Disability (NOD)

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) is a nonprofit organization that seeks to increase employment opportunities for the millions of Americans with disabilities. NOD offers a suite of employment solutions, tailored to anticipate and meet leading companies' workforce needs. NOD has helped some of the world's most recognized brands be more competitive in today's global economy by building or enriching their disability inclusion programs. For more information about NOD and how its portfolio of workforce solutions, Leadership Council, Employment TrackerTM, and Engagement Survey can help your business, visit .

