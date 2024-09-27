Ogilvy UK “Say Maaate To A Mate” Campaign Wins Grand At The 2024 ARF David Ogilvy Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awards Were Presented Following the ARF's Third Annual Creative Effectiveness Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) is thrilled to announce that Ogilvy UK“Say Maaate to a Mate” campaign for Mayor of London has been named the Grand Winner of the 2024 ARF David Ogilvy Awards. The awards were presented yesterday evening after the ARF's third annual Creative Effectiveness event, held at the Tribeca Rooftop in New York City.

Ogilvy UK's campaign, created in collaboration with research partners including Instapanel, has been awarded the Grand Ogilvy and was also honored as the Gold winner in the Government, Public Service & Non-Profit and Social Responsibility categories. The campaign has been lauded for its creative approach and impactful use of research-driven insights to engage audiences.

"We are excited to celebrate the 2024 ARF David Ogilvy Awards winners, each of whom exemplifies the transformative power of research-driven insights in advertising. Their distinctive approaches highlight data's vital role in crafting compelling narratives and underscore the potential for creativity to drive meaningful change. A special acknowledgment goes to Ogilvy UK for their remarkable 'Say Maaate to a Mate' campaign, which sets a new standard for excellence and inspires us all to elevate our creative practices," said Scott McDonald, CEO & President of the ARF.

“What makes the ARF David Ogilvy Awards unique is that beyond celebrating great creative and effective advertising, they honor the full scope and collaboration that unlocks the 'aha moment' behind breakthrough insights,” said Anibal Casso, Chief Strategic Officer Ogilvy North America and Co-Chair of the Grand Jury for the ARF David Ogilvy Awards.

“Maaate had all the right ingredients for success. Rock solid behavioral insights, audacious creativity, placed at the center of a red-hot cultural tension. It sparked incendiary debate about the role men can play in preventing violence against women and girls, and it had its critics. But the evidence is clear. It worked, and it is now being used as a case study for governmental communications of this sort. There is no better outcome we could hope for,” said David Fanner, Behavioral Science Consultant, Ogilvy Consulting.

"We're incredibly proud that Instapanel was able to collect video responses on such a sensitive topic, with our research helping inform Ogilvy's strategy to change toxic behavior by injecting a single word into the culture," said Daavid Kahn, Founder and CEO, Instapanel.

In addition to the Grand, the ARF recognized several other Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners across various categories. Additional Gold winners include:



Automotive : Lexus TX

Best Brand Transformation : Verizon

Best New or Emerging Brand : CG Insurance, Coralisle Group Ltd

Business-to-Business : Intuit Mailchimp

Electronics & Technology : Verizon

Fashion, Beauty & Home : The Estee Lauder Companies / MAC

Financial Services & Insurance : CG Insurance, Coralisle Group Ltd

Food & Beverage : Dunkin'

Government, Public Service & Non-Profit: Ogilvy UK - for Mayor of London

Health & Personal Care : Dove

Multicultural : Lexus TX

Retail & Restaurants : Dunkin'

Social Responsibility : Ogilvy UK - for Mayor of London Sports, Media & Entertainment : Paramount Pictures

The ARF David Ogilvy Awards honor the legacy of David Ogilvy, the“father of advertising” and founder of Ogilvy, by celebrating excellence in research-driven advertising. The awards spotlight achievements in categories such as Best Brand Transformation, Best Consumer Experience, and Data Innovation, across a wide range of verticals including B2B, Retail, and Multicultural.

For more information about the ARF David Ogilvy Awards and to view the complete list of winners, please visit

