Ground Defense System Global Market 2024 To Reach $76 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.2%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ground Defense System Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business research company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ground defense system market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $53.41 billion in 2023 to $57.51 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to military modernization programs, threat evolution, geopolitical tensions, focus on urban warfare, budget allocations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ground Defense System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ground defense system market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to adoption of directed energy weapons, rise in unconventional threats, modular and scalable systems, cybersecurity integration, integrated command and control systems.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Ground Defense System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Ground Defense System Market

The rising demand for cyber security is expected to propel the growth of the ground defense system market going forward. Cybersecurity is the technique of preventing harmful assaults on computers, servers, mobile devices, electronic systems, network sand data. Ground defense systems need cyber security to support them during battle and to protect their networks from adversaries during peacetime which results in the rising demand for cyber security in the ground defense system market.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Ground Defense System Market Share?

Key players in the market include BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen, MBDA Missile Systems Inc., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Boeing Company, Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., General Dynamics Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Mercury Systems, Kontron AG, AMETEK Inc., Saab AB, AIRBUS, Aselsan A.S., Smiths Group PLC, Teledyne FLIR LLC, Bruker Corporation, Chemring Group PLC, ST Engineering Ltd., FNSS Defense Systems Inc., NORINCO Group, Rostec State Corporation.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Ground Defense System Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focused on strategic investments to develop advanced ground-based defense solutions, such as Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) Weapon System (GWS) program, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Such investments refer to an agreement between a government or military organization and a contractor for the design, development, testing, and fielding of a ground-based defense system. Such contracts may cover a wide range of systems, including missile defense systems, radar systems, and satellite ground control systems.

How Is The Global Ground Defense System Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Products, Services

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing, Internet of Things, Wearable Devices, Other Technologies

3) By Operation: Manned, Unmanned

4) By Application: Logistics And Transportation, Surveillance And Reconnaissance, Cyber Security, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Intelligence And Data Warfare, Combat Simulation, Training And Health Monitoring, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Defense Intelligence, Military, Law Enforcement

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ground Defense System Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ground Defense System Market Definition

A ground defense system refers to a missile defense system that is operationally deployed and able to protect the entire country from attacks by long-range ballistic missiles. A ground defense system is used to provide early detection, tracking, target discrimination, precision intercept and force-of-collision destruction of the target during the boost and midcourse phases.

Ground Defense System Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ground defense system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ground Defense System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ground defense system market size , ground defense system market drivers and trends, ground defense system market major players and ground defense system market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Defense Global Market Report 2024



Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Global Market Report 2024



Defense Support and Auxiliary Equipment Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.