Global Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The ground support equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.54 billion in 2023 to $9.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization impact, demand for innovative features, airport infrastructure expansion, safety and ergonomics improvements, environmental regulations.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Ground Support Equipment Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The ground support equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $13.12 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to green initiatives and regulations, smart and IoT-enabled equipment, focus on safety and ergonomics, upgradation and replacement cycles, integration of autonomous.

Growth Driver Of The Ground Support Equipment Market

The increasing number of air passengers and cargo transportation are expected to propel the ground support equipment market going forward. An air passenger refers to a person who travels by air, typically on a commercial airline, as a means of transportation whereas cargo transportation refers to the movement of goods from one place to another. Ground support equipment plays a crucial role in optimizing processes such as fueling aircraft, handling baggage and loading and unloading cargo making it easier to manage the increased volume of aircraft, passengers and cargo.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Ground Support Equipment Market Growth?

Key players in the market include John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc., Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd., Mallaghan Engineering Ltd., AERO SPECIALTIES INC., Cavotec SA, Tronair Inc., TLD Group, ITW GSE, Kalmar Motor AB, GATE GSE, Jungheinrich AG, Lektro Inc., Advanced Charging Technologies, China International Marine Containers (Group) Co. Ltd., Cobus Industries GmbH, ALVEST Group, Flightline Support Ltd., Aeroservices Ltd., Curtis Instruments Inc., JALUX Inc., Dabico Airport Solutions, ADELTE GROUP SL., 247GT Ltd., Mulag Fahrzeugwerk Heinz Wössner GmbH u. Co. KG, TUG Technologies Corporation, Powervamp Ltd., TCR International, Aviaco GSE.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Ground Support Equipment Market Size?

Major companies operating in the ground support equipment market are increasing their focus on introducing advanced electric ground support vehicles to gain a competitive edge in the market. Advanced electric ground support vehicles are cutting-edge, eco-friendly transportation solutions designed to enhance efficiency and sustainability in aviation operations on the ground.

How Is The Global Ground Support Equipment Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Powered Ground Support Equipment, Non-Powered Ground Support Equipment

2) By Power Source: Non-Electric Ground Support Equipment, Electric Ground Support Equipment, Hybrid Ground Support Equipment, Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV), Advanced Ground Support Equipment

3) By Platform: Commercial, Military

4) By Application: Aircraft Handling, Passenger Handling, Cargo Handling

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Ground Support Equipment Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Ground Support Equipment Market Definition

Ground support equipment (GSE) refers to the equipment and machinery used to support aircraft during ground operations. The purpose of GSE is to facilitate efficient and safe ground handling of aircraft, enabling maintenance, passenger boarding, and cargo loading and unloading.

Ground Support Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global ground support equipment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Ground Support Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on ground support equipment market size, ground support equipment market drivers and trends and ground support equipment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

