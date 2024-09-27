Mirasys Attracts Industry Investment As Growth Continues: PSOCF Acquires Major Share Of Mirasys Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PSOCF makes Mirasys a prime in their portfolio.

- Carl RaubenheimerHELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mirasys Group, a global Open Management Systems (VMS) leader, announces a significant strategic shift. Physical Securities Opportunities Capital Fund (PSOCF), a leading American investor in the Physical Security market, has acquired a significant share in Mirasys by purchasing shares held by FSM Group , a leading Nordic Physical Security Distributor.Strategic Investment for Global Expansion:PSOCF makes Mirasys one of the prime investments of their portfolio. A critical factor in their decision was Mirasys' intense market penetration, particularly within the Casino Gaming sector, where Mirasys holds a compelling market share. The dominance in such a demanding industry showcases Mirasys' innovative and reliable solutions, positioning the company for continued success in accessing other market segments.FSM Group, a critical partner for Mirasys, has strategically driven expansion in Finland and the Nordic market and continues distributing Mirasys products in its core markets as a non-exclusive partner.Leadership and Innovation:With Carl Raubenheimer recently appointed President and CEO, Mirasys is well-positioned to enter a new era of strategic growth. Carl's leadership brings a focused vision for expanding Mirasys' global footprint and further innovating in the VMS space. Backed by PSOCF's strategic investment and driven by the expertise of the Finnish engineering team, Mirasys is equipped to strengthen its leadership and increase its market share in key industries worldwide.Carl Raubenheimer, President and CEO of Mirasys, commented:“This investment highlights Mirasys' strong market position and the significant growth opportunities ahead. With PSOCF's support and the innovative power of our Finnish engineers, we are ready to scale up our existing customers to large-scale systems and accelerate our global expansion, enhance our product offerings, and continue leading the market. FSM Group remains a crucial strategic partner as we expand in Nordics and leverage their support to explore new opportunities. Mirasys is back on a rapid growth trajectory, and we're excited for the future.”About Mirasys:Mirasys Oy is a global leader in Open Video Management Systems (VMS), founded in Helsinki, Finland. With over 25 years of experience, Mirasys provides innovative, scalable, and reliable video surveillance solutions to clients worldwide. As a pioneer in the Open VMS movement, Mirasys empowers organizations to harness the full potential of their video surveillance systems.

