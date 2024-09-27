Sussman, Johnson & Alvarez Family Law Honored With 2024 Best Of Florida Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sussman, Johnson & Alvarez Family Law, a leading family law firm in Jacksonville, has been awarded the 2024 Best of Florida Award, a prestigious recognition that highlights the firm's exceptional commitment to guiding families through some of life's most challenging transitions. This accolade, presented by GuideToFlorida, is especially meaningful because it is based on votes from clients who have directly experienced the firm's compassionate and thorough approach to family law along with other professionals who have worked with the attorneys at the firm.



Founded on the belief that family is the most valuable asset, Sussman, Johnson & Alvarez Family Law has become a trusted pillar of support for individuals navigating the complexities of family law. Whether drafting prenuptial agreements, negotiating custody arrangements, or representing clients in divorce proceedings, the firm's attorneys are dedicated to protecting their clients' interests while preserving the dignity and well-being of the family unit.



The Best of Florida Awards celebrate businesses that have made a significant impact in their communities, and the recognition of Sussman, Johnson & Alvarez is a testament to the trust and respect they have earned from their clients and other professionals. The firm's success is rooted in a deep understanding of family law, meticulous attention to detail, and a commitment to finding practical, common-sense solutions to even the most complex legal issues.



“Our goal has always been to approach every case with empathy and a focus on the unique needs of each family we serve,” says founder Stephanie Sussman.“Winning the Best of Florida Award is a reflection of the dedication our team brings to every client, and we are truly honored by this recognition.”



At Sussman, Johnson & Alvarez Family Law, the services offered are as comprehensive as they are personalized. Their expertise extends to various aspects of family law, including divorce, custody disputes, and appeals, with each attorney bringing a wealth of experience and a commitment to excellence in their practice.



A key strength of the firm is its approach to mediation, a process that allows families to resolve disputes outside of the courtroom. Sussman, a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator, and her team prepare clients thoroughly for mediation, ensuring that they understand all their options and are well-equipped to make informed decisions. This focus on preparation and strategy sets the firm apart and contributes to their high success rate in mediated settlements.



Katherine Johnson, one of the firm's partners, became board certified as a specialist in marital and family law by the Florida Bar's Board of Legal Specialization & Education in 2021. Katie joins only 10 other attorneys in Northeast Florida, including members of the judiciary, that have earned this elite certification. Katie is also one of the youngest attorneys in Jacksonville to achieve this milestone.

The firm's third partner, Joseph Alvarez, is a gifted, action-oriented communicator and consistently receives high marks from his clients. While Joe began his Criminal Justice undergraduate degree in 2007, he worked for a prominent Workers Compensation firm where he developed a passion for Family Law.



In addition to their legal expertise, the attorneys at Sussman, Johnson & Alvarez are deeply invested in their community. They serve on various boards, lecture on family law topics, and contribute to the well-being of local families through volunteer work and educational outreach.



As Sussman, Johnson & Alvarez Family Law looks to the future, their Best of Florida Award serves as both a milestone and a motivator. For families facing the uncertainties of legal disputes, Sussman, Johnson & Alvarez offers not just legal representation, but a steady hand and a compassionate heart.



