A Player Of His Quality Will Score Lot Of Goals, Says Liverpool's Arne Slot On Luis Diaz’S Scoring Spree

(MENAFN- IANS) Wolverhampton, Sep 27 (IANS) A day after Liverpool winger Luis Diaz hailed Arne Slot and credited the new head coach for his incredible form so far in the new season, the Dutchman had a humble response claiming a player of Luis Diaz's quality will 'always score a lot of goals'.

"We train daily trying to get them as most we can in certain situations and then help them in the best possible way where to position themselves and what to do in certain situations. But it's mainly also in this last third of the pitch the quality of the player and the finishing he has," said Arne Slot to reporters in a press conference.

"I think he always had this and I wasn't even that aware of the fact that (he scored eight league goals last season). For me, he was someone who could score a goal and eight for his quality (is) not of his standards, I would say. I think he just comes back to his normal situation. Maybe he was a bit unlucky last season, but a player of his quality will always score a lot of goals in every season," he said.

Diaz has begun Slot's first season in charge of the club in outstanding and prolific form, scoring five goals in five Premier League appearances to help the Reds claim 12 points so far. And Diaz has detailed how much he is enjoying working under the new head coach.

“As a coach, he has been spectacular from the first day I arrived and we had contact. The relationship is and continues to be really good. He is very attentive to the things you need to improve but he will also praise you for the good things you do. He is a good coach in that sense. He puts together good plans for the games and you can see that reflected in our results. We have shown a lot of quality in our first few games,” he said.

Diaz is already just three goals shy of his total of eight in the Premier League last term and believes the hard work being put in at the AXA Training Centre is paying off on matchdays.

“I think the training sessions are helping a lot. Also, the confidence the coach and the team give you when everyone is playing well and things are going well. I think confidence is really important. But then there is also the hard work I am doing every day on my finishing and my movements," he added.

Liverpool will be travelling to the Molineux Stadium where they will face Wolves on Saturday.