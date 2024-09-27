Nine West By Bata Is Set To Elevate Its Presence By Launching Exclusively On Myntra

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27 September 2024: As the global scene shifts its focus to India, Nine West by Bata is set to elevate its presence by launching on Myntra. By seamlessly blending contemporary style with classic elegance, the footwear not only elevates women's everyday wardrobes but also embodies Nine West's commitment to redefining modern fashion. This collaboration marks a major step toward strengthening the brand's omni-channel strategy. Through its partnership with Myntra, the Nine West is expanding its reach to fashion-forward women across the country, blending global trends with local elegance.



The brand collection showcases over 100 meticulously crafted styles designed to complement the fast-paced and dynamic lifestyle of urban women. From sleek stilettos and classic pumps to versatile mules, elegant slingbacks, and effortlessly chic flats, sandals, and slides, each piece exudes sophistication and practicality. The range features a vibrant palette of metallics, bold colours, timeless neutrals, and soft pastels, enhanced by modern embellishments and studs. Handbags, including patent monogram totes and stylish sling bags, complete the collection, adding the perfect finishing touch to any ensemble.



Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sharad Thakur, Vice President & Head - E-commerce said,“We are excited to expand our relationship with Myntra with the exclusive online marketplace launch for Nine West. We've crafted this collection as a versatile wardrobe for the modern woman, seamlessly blending elegance and practicality to match a fast-paced urban lifestyle. We're confident these pieces will transform everyday fashion, empowering women to navigate their day with both confidence and style. We look forward to elevating the shopping experience and making fashion accessible for every occasion.”



With this new collection, Nine West combines timeless designs with modern versatility, setting a new standard in urban fashion. Step into the world where style and comfort collide and explore Nine West's new collection, exclusively available on Myntra.



About BATA India:



For close to a century, Bata India has been a symbol of trust and quality for the Indian consumers, serving 250,000 customers every day in 2023. Throughout this journey, Bata has continuously evolved to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers to become the largest footwear retailer and manufacturer in the country. Its expansive retail network consists of 1900+ stores (Company Owned and Franchise).

