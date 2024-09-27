MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding Answers in China from org:

How can we maintain cleanliness while still enjoying the thrill, fun, and speed of riding motorcycles? Nathan Siy from Canada has dedicated himself to finding solutions to this challenge. Having lived in Beijing for 20 years, he founded Evoke, an electric motorcycle company. Join our host, Devinder, as we delve into Nathan's entrepreneurial path in China.

Why Did a Canadian CEO Found His Electric Motorcycle Business in China?

Continue Reading

Why Did a Canadian CEO Found His Electric Motorcycle Business in China?

SOURCE org

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED