When Macron Will Come To Ukraine: French President Has“Idea” For His Visit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel will come to Ukraine when his visit is really useful and necessary. And also when it will have weight not only at the level of the country but also at the level of the whole of Europe.

This opinion was expressed by Pierre Elbrun, the French Presidential Envoy for Economic Assistance and Reconstruction of Ukraine, in a conversation with an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The idea is not to make visits for the sake of visits. But to come when there is a special need, specific news. When a visit can change or clarify something. But we are already making significant progress by working on joint projects across the country - in Odesa, in Kyiv,” Elbrun explained.

He noted that President Zelensky was in Paris as recently as June 7, so the implementation of the agreements is underway, and the president of the republic remains“very mobilized and resolute in all his positions on Ukraine.”

In addition, the two leaders recently had a bilateral meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where France reaffirmed its commitment to a just and sustainable peace and its consistent support for Ukraine's membership in NATO.

“He [Macron] also wants to go to Ukraine when it makes sense, as a European, that is, when there are decisions that are broader than those of France itself, for example, with our German friends, like the last time he came with Scholz and Draghi [referring to the visit of the three leaders in June 2022],” the French president's special representative suggested.

In his opinion, French society's support for Ukraine remains an important factor in bilateral relations.

“The French have a high level of support, if you look at the polls. Obviously, it has decreased slightly since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, but in France it has decreased much less than in other countries. The French remain engaged,” he added.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York that France will make every effort to ensure that Ukraine survives the war against Russia and will join forces with partners to build a lasting peace.

Photo: gettyimage