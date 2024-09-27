Azerbaijan Premier League: Eighth Round To Start With One Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The eighth round of the Azerbaijan will kick off on September 27, Azernews reports.

In the opening match, Araz-Nakhchivan will face Sabail at the Kapital Arena in Sumgayit. The match, which will start at 19:00, will be officiated by Rauf Allahverdiyev.

Currently, Araz-Nakhchivan is in 4th place in the league table with 13 points, while the Baku club is in 8th place with 4 points.

Other matches of the round will be played on September 28-29.

The Azerbaijan Premier League is known as the top Azerbaijani professional league for men's association football teams, which consists of ten clubs.

Seasons run from August to May, with teams playing 36 matches each (playing each team in the league four times, twice at home and twice away).

The Premier League champion secures the right to play in the UEFA Champions League's first qualifying round.

The runner up and the 3rd place winner secured the right to play in the UEFA Europa Conference League starting in the second qualifying round.

Since 1992, a total of 8 clubs have been crowned champions of the Azerbaijani football system.

The Azerbaijan Premier League was first organized in 2007 and succeeded the Top Division, which existed from 1992 to 2007. FC Qarabag won the title in the 2022–2023 season for the tenth time.

