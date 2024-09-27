People Of J&K Rejected Bullets, Chose Ballots: BJP Chief Nadda

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Asserting that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly are being held peacefully and without any violence, BJP president J P Nadda on Friday said the people of the Union Territory have rejected bullets and chosen ballots, focusing on peace and development.

Addressing a press here, Nadda also said Kashmir's youngsters have joined the national mainstream and rejected and violence.

“It is a historic occasion when the people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected bullets and chosen the path of ballots. They have given a befitting reply to bullets,” the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

Nadda, who arrived in Jammu to campaign in favour of the party candidates in the ongoing election, said,“The polling (in the first two phases) passed off peacefully. Unlike previous elections, there was no violence, no firing, no terror attack.”

He described the election as a victory for peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The polling in the first two phases has shown that the people of Jammu and Kashmir want peace, stability and development. This is how we are viewing this election,” he said.

Lauding the youngsters of the Union Territory for their will to join the national mainstream, Nadda said,“They have given up arms and chosen the path of peace. People have also voted in favour of development.”

He said the youngsters of Kashmir have rejected terrorism.

“They have joined the national mainstream. Before the abrogation of Article 370 (of the Constitution), more than 300-400 youngsters would join terror ranks (every year) and would be declared terrorists. Today, there are just four. So based on data, I can confidently say that they have rejected terrorism and violence,” the BJP leader said.

Hitting out at the National Conference (NC), People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress for“trying to revive the era of violence and bloodshed” in Jammu and Kashmir, he accused these parties of supporting anti-India elements.

“They are supporting those activists who are working against the country. It has been mentioned in the NC's manifesto that it will release terrorists (from jails), resume cross-border trade and talks with Pakistan. This is how the NC is supporting anti-India forces and the Congress is supporting it,” Nadda said.

Slamming the NC-Congress alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir polls, he alleged that the two parties have struck a political deal.

Referring to the visit of the heads of missions from different countries to oversee the Assembly polls, Nadda said,“Heads of missions from 16 countries visited Kashmir to observe the election. They saw the control over law and order and how people have increasingly participated in the polls. The election was held in a peaceful manner.”

“It is a historic occasion. People have rejected bullets and chosen ballots. They have given a befitting reply to terrorism. They have voted for peace, development and progress,” he added.

The BJP chief said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have reposed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies in the first two phases of the polling.