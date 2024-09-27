Silent Arrow® Awarded AFWERX Contract To Build 300-500 Mile, One-Way Loitering Cargo Drone

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Air Force Phase II to fund test flights of the Silent Arrow® CLS-300, which carries 1,000 pounds of payload between 300-500 nautical miles in contested environments.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Arrow

today announced it has been selected by AFWERX for a SBIR Phase II contract

in the amount of $1.25M focused on the Silent Arrow CLS-300 ("Contested Logistics System, 300nm Range") powered cargo drone to address the most pressing challenges in

the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX, have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now Silent Arrow will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

The powered Silent Arrow CLS-300 is based on the foundational engineering of the Silent Arrow GD-2000, the first attritable, autonomous heavy payload cargo delivery drone to enter mass production.

Conceptual view of the Silent Arrow CLS-300, designed to carry 1,000 pounds of cargo between 300-500 nautical miles.

"We'd like to thank the U.S. Air Force, AFWERX, AFRL and our Air Force Customer and End-User organizations for expanding our successful partnership by awarding this follow-on Phase II," said Chip Yates, Silent Arrow's Founder and CEO. "We look forward to building on our Phase I propulsion test success as we prepare a number of full-scale aircraft for flight tests in Q3 and Q4 of 2025."

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.



About Silent Arrow

The Silent Arrow® product line consists of five attritable, autonomous cargo delivery aircraft capable of carrying 350 to 2,000 pounds of emergency, disaster relief and humanitarian response supplies anywhere in the world on short notice. The Silent Arrow GD-2000, Widebody, SA-PGB, CLS-200 and CLS-300 provide a wide array of contested logistics capabilities to the warfighter.

Silent Arrow's engineering team has been awarded more than 22 patents, 6 Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI) aircraft world records and 2 FAI Louis Bleriot medals for disruptive contributions to the aerospace industry.

In 2021 Silent Arrow® was selected as a finalist for the Robert J. Collier Trophy as the "Greatest Achievement in Aeronautics or Astronautics in America." For more information visit .

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit .



About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: .



Company Press Contact:

Greg Fehrenbach

+1 714-296-9737

[email protected]

SOURCE Silent Arrow

