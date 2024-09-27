Share Buy-Back Programme At SP Group A/S
Date
9/27/2024 9:00:53 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S
On 26 August 2024 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2024 of 23 August 2024.
According to the programme, SP Group will in the period from 26 August 2024 until 10 April 2025 purchase own shares for a maximum amount of DKK 40.0 million.
The share buy-back programme was initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 about market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies' board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
| No. of shares purchased back
| Average transaction price
| Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated latest announcement
| 30,100
| 301.88
| 9,086,733.00
|
|
|
|
| Accumulated this period
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
|
|
|
| Accumulated under the program
| 30,100
| 301.88
| 9,086,733.00
As of today, SP Group's total holding of own shares is 407,661 number of shares of a nominal value of DKK 2, corresponding to 3.3 % of the total number of issued shares of 12,490,000.
Attachment
Meddelelse nr. 21 - Share buy back - 27 09 24 - ENG
MENAFN27092024004107003653ID1108722857
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.