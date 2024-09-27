(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 27 September 2024

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the“ ISSUER ”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF PROPOSED CHANGE TO THE ISSUING AND PAYING AGENT

Pursuant to the terms of the Agency Agreement, Apex IFS Limited currently acts as the Issuing and Paying Agent (“ Apex IFS ”) in respect of the Issuer's Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the“ Programme ”).

In accordance with Clauses 13.1 and 13.8 of the Agency Agreement, the Issuer wishes to announce that it is proposing to terminate the appointment of Apex IFS under the Agency Agreement and to appoint Apex Fund Services (Ireland) Limited (“ Apex Fund Services ”) to act as the issuing and paying agent in respect of the Programme on or around Monday 21 October 2024 (the“ IPA Change ”).

The effective date of the IPA Change will be notified to ETP Securityholders in a separate notice.

Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 5 September 2024.

For further information, please contact: ...