(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Litchfield Hills Research Initiates a Buy Rating on Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Litchfield Hills Research, LHR, yesterday initiated a Buy rating on Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) with a price target of $5.00.In the report analyst Sally Yanchus stated,“We believe IMRN is undervalued, and we support that belief with a series of valuation techniques. Our 12-month price target of $5.00 is based on a discounted model. For valuation purposes, we sum up all future earnings discounted at 14%, which we believe is large enough to more than compensate for the risk. We assume approximately 50% EPS near-term growth for earnings which steps down to GDP after 5-7 years.”The research report can be found on FactSet, Refinitiv, Capital IQ, Alpha Sense, Zacks, Nasdaq, and NYSE Connect.About ImmuronImmuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.For more information on the Company, please log on toAbout Landon CapitalLandon Capital was founded in 2017 and has assisted hundreds of emerging growth companies increase their shareholder base and build relationships on Wall Street. We design customized programs to increase the market's interest in your company. For more information, please visitSafe Harbor StatementThis release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in.

Keith Pinder

Landon Capital

+1 404-995-6671

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.