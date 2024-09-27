Charan Hembram, Vijayshree Rathore To Lead India At U18 Asia Rugby 7S In Malaysia

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) The U18 Indian boys' and girls' teams will compete in the Asia Rugby U18 7s Championship to be held between September 28 and 29. The teams, led by Charan Hembram and Vijayshree Rathore, have left for Malaysia after a 30-day national camp that was held in SAI Kolkata.

“Many congratulations to the boys and girls who have made it to the U18 Indian national team. This cohort of players, part of the federation's age-grade teams, are paramount as they represent the future of rugby in our country and shall be donning the Indian jersey for the first time. We wish them the very best,” said Rahul Bose, president of the Indian Rugby Football Union.

The final squads for the Asia Rugby U18 7s Championship were announced earlier this week and consist of a good mix of formidable debutantes. The boys are pooled with UAE, Malaysia, Singapore and Saudi Arabia while the girls are competing with UAE, Hong Kong China, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore in the preliminary league. The boys will start their campaign against Saudi Arabia while the girls will go head-to-head with Thailand to kickstart their campaign.

Complete fixtures:

September 28:

Match 1: India vs Saudi Arabia (Boys)

Match 2: India vs UAE (Girls)

Match 3: India vs Singapore (Boys)

Match 4: India vs Hong Kong China (Girls)

Match 5: India vs Malaysia (Boys)

Match 6: India vs Singapore (Girls)

September 29

Match 1: India vs Thailand (Girls)

Match 2: India vs UAE (Boys)

Match 3: India vs Malaysia (Girls)

Final squads:

U18 Boys: Charan Hembram (C), Goldan Kumar, Shivam, Bharat Kisan, Rishi Sarathi M, Bidyadhar Majhi, Kasinadh Saneesh, Sagar Prakash, Rohit Kumar, Pradeep Kanhar, Ajit Nag, Ritesh Ranjan.

U18 Girls: Vijayshree Rathore (C), Saloni Kumari, Basi Oram, Komal Meena, Trupti Patil. Mahak, Arti Kumari, Muskan Piploda, Manisha Majhi, Chandani Kumari, Holina Ningombam, Anshu Kumari.