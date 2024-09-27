Omnicom Acquires Leappoint, Creating Leading End-To-End Content Supply Chain Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE:

OMC ) today announced its

precision marketing division,

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), acquired LeapPoint, a digital advisory firm focused on helping organizations improve the orchestration and performance of their entire marketing lifecycle. The move is part of OPMG's strategic efforts to offer the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end content solution, empowering marketers to accelerate workflows and deliver personalized experiences to their customers at speed and scale.



Led by Co-Founder and CEO Nik DeBenedetto, LeapPoint helps

Fortune 1000 enterprises optimize the performance of their marketing organizations by strategically integrating people, processes and Adobe technology. As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner, LeapPoint has deep expertise across Adobe Experience Cloud, with a particular focus on Adobe Workfront, Fusion and the rest of Adobe's Content Supply Chain product offerings. The company's services streamline and automate workflows, break down operational silos, and improve team collaboration.



LeapPoint empowers creatives and marketers to work together with generative AI to minimize manual work and maximize creative output, providing them with valuable information needed to generate on-brand content at scale.

"LeapPoint's outstanding depth of expertise across the Adobe Content Supply Chain, and Workfront specifically, makes them a vital strategic addition for Omnicom," said Luke Taylor, CEO of OPMG. "LeapPoint is an expert in delivering the process optimisation, workflow automation and technology integrations critical to the implementation of a modern marketing operating model. This acquisition therefore not only strengthens our existing content supply chain capabilities, but also further positions OPMG as a leader in the digital transformation space."

"I am thrilled about the positive impact that joining Omnicom Precision Marketing Group will have on the next phase of growth for LeapPoint," said DeBenedetto. "We look forward to scaling our ability to provide our customers with unparalleled content supply chain expertise, enabling rapid delivery and effective management of content at scale. As a result, our customers can deploy exceptional employee experiences while delivering on consumers' demands for personalized interactions and powerful brand experiences."



The acquisition builds upon Omnicom's longstanding partnership with Adobe including being a Platinum Level Partner. Omnicom is a proud user of Adobe's Content Supply Chain solution to connect the people, processes, and technology necessary to provide Omnicom's specialized, integrated client services.

About Omnicom Precision Marketing Group

Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG) orchestrates Omnicom's global digital, data and CRM services to deliver precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences at scale. Powered by world-class capabilities in technology and AI, as well as global partnerships with technology leaders like Adobe and Salesforce, our solutions span digital experience design and development, technology strategy and implementation, CRM / loyalty strategy and activation, innovation and service design, advanced data strategy and analytics, digital transformation, technical and business consulting and

change management. At the core of our service model is a suite of connected data, content and decisioning tools, which we combine with a scaled global delivery network to drive tangible business outcomes while transforming client marketing operations.

OPMG is a division of Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE: OMC ). For more information, visit .

About Omnicom

Omnicom (NYSE: OMC ) is a leading provider of data-inspired, creative marketing and sales solutions. Omnicom's iconic agency brands are home to the industry's most innovative communications specialists who are focused on driving intelligent business outcomes for their clients. The company offers a wide range of services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, retail and digital commerce, branding, experiential, public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty marketing services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit .

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint is a digital advisory firm focused on helping organizations connect their people, processes, and technology to improve orchestration across the entire marketing lifecycle. As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner, LeapPoint's expertise spans the entire Adobe Experience Cloud ecosystem. The company's certified consultants have delivered more than 600,000 hours of Adobe-related implementations and integrations and actively support hundreds of enterprise-level and Fortune 1000 clients. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED