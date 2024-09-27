Jeristotle Drops New Single Dream In Collaboration With London Producer DJ Chrome

(MENAFN
AnOde
to
Persistence
and
Reflection
on
the
Ever-Evolving
Nature
of
Dreams
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- hip-hop artist and entrepreneur Jeristotle has teamed up with London-based producer DJ chrome for his latest single, "Dream," a track that pays homage to the legendary Notorious
B.I.G. and his iconic line, "It was all a dream." This powerful new release is a reflection on the evolution of aspirations, the unexpected twists of life, and the resilience required to keep pursuing one's passion.
Continue Reading
Dream (Official Lyric Video)
Jeristotle
Dream Album Cover
"Dream" is a soulful yet hard-hitting track that weaves Jeristotle's personal journey with nostalgic references, reminding listeners of the unyielding hope that hip-hop embodies. The song delves into the early days of Jeristotle's music career as part of the hip-hop duo Beer N Black, a time filled with excitement, promise, and shared ambitions. But as life took its course, Jeristotle's partner had to step away to support his family, leaving Jeristotle
to
grapple with
the harsh reality that sometimes dreams don't unfold the way we expect.
"Making music with Beer N Black was an incredible experience," Jeristotle recalls. "We were living the dream, performing at shows, and connecting with people. But when my partner had to
make
the
tough
choice to
step
back, I
was
left
wondering
if
the
dream was
ever
really meant for both of us, or just me."
Produced by DJ Chrome, whose eclectic beats complement Jeristotle's introspective lyrics, "Dream" captures the essence of perseverance in the face of disappointment. It's a testament to the idea that even when dreams seem to fade, they can take on new forms, meant for
different chapters in life. Jeristotle reflects on his realization that the dream may have always been his own, a calling he had to answer even when it seemed uncertain or unattainable.
"I
came
to
understand
that
sometimes
dreams
are
personal,"
Jeristotle
says.
"It
took
me
a
long time to
see
that
this
path
was
always meant
for
me,
and
maybe not
everyone
was
supposed
to come along for the whole journey."
"Dream" is more than just a song-it's a message of resilience and self-awareness, urging listeners to reflect on their own dreams and the roads they've traveled. It's an anthem for anyone who's had to
recalibrate
their
aspirations,
a
reminder
that
it's
never
too
late
to
pursue what truly matters.
Jeristotle
continues to
inspire
with
his
music
and
his
nonprofit,
Raps
&
Apps,
dedicated
to supporting emerging artists. With "Dream," he once again showcases his ability to turn personal experiences into universally resonant art.
"Dream" is available now on all major streaming platforms.
Follow Jeristotle on social media
Instagram:
@itsjeristotle Twitter: @itsjeristotle Facebook:
@itsjeristotle TikTok: @itsjeristotle
Visit
The Website:
About Jeristotle
Jeristotle is a rapper, entrepreneur, and founder of the nonprofit organization Raps & Apps, based in Corpus Christi, TX. He aims to inspire others through his music and philanthropic efforts, believing that "Being Smart is Dope." His work reflects a deep commitment to helping others achieve their own version of greatness.
About DJ Chrome
DJ Chrome is a London-based producer known for his unique blend of classic and contemporary hip-hop beats. His collaborations span the globe, bringing together artists from different backgrounds to create music that resonates on a universal scale.
Media Contact:
Jeremy Wells
757-303-8058
[email protected]
SOURCE Jeristotle
