Laws Whiskey House Appoints Two New Members To Its Board Of Directors

Laws Whiskey House

is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Satterthwaite and E. Lloyd Sobel to its board of directors, bringing the total number of board members to five. The new board members bring invaluable experience that is well-aligned with the company's current needs and opportunities, especially from guiding companies through similar growth phases. Together, the board will prime Laws Whiskey House for success in the increasingly competitive landscape of the beverage-alcohol industry.

Laws Flagship and Bonded Four Grain Bourbon and San Luis Valley Rye

Laws Whiskey Barrels

Sobel brings a wealth of experience from the beverage industry, having built a career spanning both supplier and distributor tiers. He began at Joseph E. Seagram and Sons, rising to vice president before joining Charmer Industries, where he became president. Sobel led the merger that created Empire Merchants and served as CEO for over a decade. His most recent roles include COO and CCO at Breakthru Beverage. In 2023, Sobel transitioned to consulting, working with Casamigos Spirits Company and other high-profile clients.

Satterthwaite adds further expertise in consumer packaged goods, managing global wine and spirits brands. During his 31-year tenure at Brown-Forman, he held various global and US executive roles in sales, marketing, and operations, including overseeing Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. He managed iconic brands like Jack Daniel's and Woodford Reserve and chaired the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association's Industry Advisory Committee. After retiring in 2019, he continues to consult for major beverage brands.

"We're thrilled to welcome them to the board," says Al Laws, founder and president of Laws Whiskey House. "It's exciting to see our team grow and embrace new opportunities every day. Their combined experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand and shape our future."

Sobel and Satterthwaite are joining a board that is comprised of the following members:



Al Laws : Founder and president of Laws Whiskey House. Driven by passion, Al set out with a vision to make whiskey without compromises and a goal to create not just a distillery, but a village of like-minded people who shared his life's interest.

Christine Perich : A seasoned executive with over 30 years of leadership experience in finance and strategy, Perich has served in key roles such as CEO, COO, and CFO in private and public beverage sectors, guiding companies to sustained growth. Kyle Wheeler : Managing Partner of First Beverage Group, a private equity investment firm with deep expertise and relationships in the beverage industry.

The new appointments come at a pivotal moment for Laws Whiskey House. The distillery is set to unveil a highly anticipated 4,000-square-foot tasting room next to its South Broadway distillery, five years in the making. This state-of-the-art space features a whiskey church with a two-story Gothic window, dedicated tasting rooms led by whiskey experts, and a second-story cocktail lounge with panoramic mountain views. This new, elevated whiskey experience will cement Laws' reputation as Denver's premier whiskey destination.

Together, the board will craft an ambitious growth strategy for the company, focusing on securing high-impact partnerships. This year, Laws Whiskey House achieved a major milestone by becoming the Official Whiskey of CU Athletics, launching the sponsorship with the release of Ralphie's Reserve Straight Bourbon. With another highly anticipated whiskey set to benefit the 5430 Alliance and CU's student-athletes, the partnership has already proven to be a resounding success-driving significant sales and elevating the Laws Whiskey House brand to new heights.

