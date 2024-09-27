Liventus Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liventus, a global leader in software development and solutions, has been CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. This prestigious recognition reflects the company's dedication to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture.

Based entirely on employee feedback, 97% of Liventus employees affirmed that it is a great place to work, significantly surpassing the national average of 57% for U.S.-based companies. This result highlights Liventus' exceptional commitment to employee well-being and satisfaction.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, focusing on employee experience and leadership behaviors that drive success. Liventus' consistent certification underscores its ongoing dedication to fostering an environment that promotes both personal and professional growth.

"At Liventus, our employees are our greatest asset," said Daniel Levin, President of Liventus. "Being recognized for the third year by Great Place To Work® reinforces our efforts to create a culture where team members feel valued, supported, and empowered. We remain committed to maintaining an environment where everyone can thrive."

Liventus offers a variety of employee benefits designed to enhance work-life balance and professional development, including:



Increased paid sick days from 3 to 5 and a paid day off for volunteer work.

A feedback tool enabling direct communication with upper management.

Regular employee satisfaction surveys and monthly 1:1 meeting for feedback and support.

Virtual and in-person events, fun contests, and a flextime benefit for additional PTO or compensation. A continuous learning program that encourages professional development.

These initiatives reflect Liventus' dedication to building a dynamic and engaging workplace where employees can succeed.

For more information about Liventus's technological expertise, visit Liventus .

About Liventus

Founded in 2002, Liventus provides business technology solutions to the fintech, equipment finance, insurance, healthcare, and eCommerce sectors. With offices across the U.S. and India, Liventus delivers innovative, tailored solutions that streamline processes and enhance profitability.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Liventus Inc

Anushree Sharma

847-291-1395



SOURCE Liventus

