New Survey Finds Nearly 30% Of US Adults Don't Check Credit Score Annually

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BadCredit, the ultimate resource for those with bad credit, uncovers credit management and struggles.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A new survey conducted by

BadCredit ,

a leading financial resource helping those with subprime credit make informed decisions to brighten their financial futures, found that 27% of respondents do not review their credit report at least once a year. The study captured insights from 500 adults in the United States and sheds light on their understanding of financial concepts, credit management practices, and how they are navigating the current economy.

BadCredit Infographic

Continue Reading

"This latest survey reveals a concerning number of Americans are not practicing financial wellness or keeping up with basic financial habits such as credit management," said Erica Sandberg, a consumer finance expert with BadCredit. "Financial education often takes a backseat in our society, which leads to learning about the fundamentals, and how to handle tough situations once we're already in trouble. In fact, not checking your credit score may seem minor but it can lead to bigger problems, including missed opportunities to improve your financial situation or a chance to address issues as they arise, like fraud."

Survey Results Highlights:

The survey found common areas where respondents had little to no knowledge about foundational elements essential to a healthy credit score, in addition to how they are navigating the current economy riddled with high interest rates and inflation. Key findings include:



Low Credit Utilization:

Nearly 26% of respondents do not know the benefits of maintaining a low credit utilization ratio on their credit cards. The findings illustrate an opportunity for individuals to seek additional education on the benefits and pitfalls of credit card usage.



Tackling the Cost of Living:

As the cost of living continues to increase, 75% of respondents revealed they have reduced their spending, and nearly 41% admitted to withdrawing from savings to keep up. This response further emphasizes the financial sacrifices and pitfalls consumers are making to stay afloat in today's economy.

Financial Pivoting:

Nearly 72% of respondents revealed that the current state of the economy has made them pivot their financial plans or goals. The finding shows that a significant number of Americans have reassessed or veered off the path of

their financial journey during turbulent times.

"The findings of this survey should serve as an opportunity; rather, than a sign of discouragement," said Bobbi Rebell, CFP® and personal finance expert at BadCredit. "The bottom line is we can learn something new about money each day, and it's encouraging to see how much opportunity exists to help others make better-informed decisions and determine the right next steps so they can get back on track with their financial goals – especially in today's economy."

The latest study uncovers the need for financial education on a range of topics, above all the basics of credit management practices and staying informed on credit scores. BadCredit provides those with subprime credit expert insight from their panel of financial experts and resources so they can inform themselves and make the best credit decisions for their financial future. To learn more, visit .

About BadCredit

BadCredit is a leading financial resource dedicated to helping individuals and families make informed financial decisions. Through comprehensive research and expert advice, BadCredit provides valuable insight on personal finance, credit, and consumer advocacy. For more information, visit BadCredit.

Media Contact

Interdependence for BadCredit

Laura Waldron

(412) 889-4928

[email protected]



SOURCE BadCredit

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED