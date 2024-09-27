Globe Small Cap Research Releases Company Report: SMC’S Chaintrade Platform Poised To Revolutionize Capital Markets’ Data Intelligence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMC Entertainment, ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC: SMCE), an incubator company focused on and support of commercialized services and (Fintech) companies, announced today that Globe Small Cap Research, released their corporate report on SMC to coincide with the Company's ChainTrade going live.



ChainTrade deploys an array of vertically focused AI Applications specifically designed for the Capital Markets. To learn more and sign-up for a free trial of the ChainTrade's affiliate program click here .

Summary of Globe Small Cap Research :



SMC is positioned to identify and deploy resources with the potential to drive both innovation and stakeholder value

SMC focuses on investing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to drive commercial adoption of products and services in its portfolio

Newly acquired ChainTrade Platform is poised to revolutionize data intelligence in capital markets

AI-based research platform uses advanced algorithms and ML to optimize trading strategies and improve decision-making

Recent LOI to acquire an Australian-based boutique global investment manager will launch international financial services division Recent corporate update emphasizes lengthy list of recent milestones, including successful debt-reduction strategy and potential name change

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC is a versatile holding company focused on acquisition and support of proven commercialized financial services and technology (Fintech) companies. SMC's multi-discipline growth by acquisition approach is to enhance revenues and shareholder equity. SMC currently operates two wholly owned subsidiaries; Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc. and ChainTrade Ltd.

About ChainTrade

ChainTrade LTD is a UK Registered Entity and is affiliated with Red Matter Capital LTD, a registered financial services company, with its subsidiary granted a securities trading license by the Capital Market Authority of Montenegro. ChainTrade's AI research tools will enable investors to analyze thousands of data points including live price data, performance, investor sentiment, fair value, and risk factors simultaneously. These features enable the ChainTrade AI Research tool to provide timely insights to investors, which in turn allows them to make informed decisions on optimizing their portfolio performance.

About Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc.

Fyniti Global Equities EBT Inc. is a Fintech platform developer founded by veteran Wall Street technologists and investment bankers who worked for Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America (Merrill Lynch) and Citigroup. Fyniti has a clear focus on developing disruptive technologies in the Wealth Management and capital markets domains. Fyniti owns the IQ Engine and EBT Technology which combine to provide AI driven Quantitative investing and AI based Basket Trading platforms.

Press Release Contact:

Erik Blum

Chief Executive Officer

SMC Entertainment, Inc.

360-820-5973

