Telmisartan Market Surges Amid Rising Hypertension Rates And Expanding Generic Approvals: Key Drivers And Opportunities

Telmisartan size, share, demand, forecast

Global Telmisartan Market Set for Growth: Aging Population, Generic Drug Expansion, and Pharmacies Demand

- Allied Market ResearchPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global telmisartan market , valued at $3,453 million in 2019, is expected to reach $4,258 million by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. Telmisartan, a non-peptide angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB), is primarily used to treat hypertension and reduce cardiovascular risk.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Here's a detailed analysis of the market dynamics:Key Market Drivers.Rising Prevalence of Hypertension: Increasing rates of high blood pressure, especially among the aging population, are driving demand for telmisartan..Growing Geriatric Population: As the global population ages, cardiovascular diseases and hypertension are becoming more common, boosting the telmisartan market..Government Initiatives: Campaigns like 'May Measurement Month & World Hypertension Day' raise awareness of hypertension, contributing to market growth..Approval of Generic Versions: The introduction of generic telmisartan versions has made the drug more accessible and affordable, further boosting market expansion.Market Challenges.Drug Shortages: Occasional shortages in the availability of telmisartan could restrain market growth..Side Effects: Common side effects, such as dizziness and lightheadedness, may limit the drug's use among sensitive patient groups.Market Opportunities.Emerging Economies: Growing research and development in developing countries offer significant growth opportunities for telmisartan..Increased Online Pharmacies: The rise of e-pharmacies provides convenient access to telmisartan, especially in remote regions.Segmentation Insights.By Indication:.Hypertension: This segment is the largest contributor to market revenue, driven by the growing demand for antihypertensive medications..Cardiovascular Risk Reduction: Telmisartan is also widely used to reduce cardiovascular complications, especially among high-risk patients..By Distribution Channel:.Hospital Pharmacies: The dominant distribution channel, benefiting from the large number of hospitalized hypertension patients..Online Pharmacies: Expected to grow rapidly due to increased online drug purchasing, convenience, and price comparison options.Regional Analysis.Asia-Pacific: This region offers significant growth potential due to the rising number of hypertension cases, government support for health reforms, and increasing awareness of cardiovascular diseases..North America & Europe: Established markets with high rates of hypertension, though growth is moderate due to market maturity.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the telmisartan market include:.Abbott Laboratories.Aurobindo Pharma.Boehringer Ingelheim.Cipla Inc..Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK).Mylan N.V..Sanofi.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd..Zydus CadilaEnquire Before Buying:

