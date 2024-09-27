State Leaders Responsible For Insult Of Bihar’S Children: Prashant Kishor

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 27 (IANS) Prashant Kishor, chief of the Jan Suraaj campaign, strongly criticised Bihar's leadership for the mistreatment of Bihari youths in other states, particularly in West Bengal.

While addressing a gathering in Patna on Friday, Kishor expressed his concerns over the widespread negative perception of Biharis across the country.

“Today, the people of Bihar are being insulted in the whole country. A Bihari person is considered foolish, illiterate, and merely a labourer. The word 'Bihari' has become an abuse, and this is due to the leaders of Bihar who are responsible for the insult of Bihar children in the whole country,” he said.

Kishor blamed Bihar's political leadership for failing to address the issues that have led to this tarnished image, arguing that they have neglected the state's development, forcing many Biharis to migrate in search of work, often facing discrimination and stereotyping.

In contrast to the current scenario, he also highlighted Bihar's rich history, emphasising that it was once a hub of knowledge and intellectual progress.

Kishor's remarks sought to remind the audience of Bihar's proud legacy, referencing ancient centres of learning like Nalanda and Vikramshila, and called for leadership that could restore Bihar's reputation and dignity at the national level.

He remarked,“Bihar is the land where even the gods gained knowledge. There was a time when the whole country was ruled from Bihar.”

However, Kishor blamed the state's current plight on the“Jungle Raj” of Bihar's leaders and bureaucratic rule, which, according to him, has led to widespread poverty and lack of opportunities for the state's youth.

He expressed deep concern that today, young people from Bihar are forced to migrate to other parts of India, working as labourers for meagre wages of ₹10,000-₹12,000. Along with this economic hardship, he noted that Bihari migrants often face mistreatment and insults, a reflection of how the image of Bihar has deteriorated over time.

Kishor stressed that his Jan Suraaj campaign aims to change this system, ensuring that the youth of Bihar receive quality education so that they are no longer seen as "illiterate and foolish" by the rest of the country.

He called for a transformative approach, emphasising that improving education and restoring dignity for Biharis would be key to ending the cycle of economic migration and social marginalisation.

A disturbing video that surfaced on social media on Thursday shows two men being harassed in West Bengal, allegedly for being from Bihar. The video depicts the men, identified as Ankit Yadav and another individual, being woken up in their room by a group of people who question them in Bengali about their identity and purpose for being there. When Yadav explains that they have come to Siliguri for a physical exam, the situation quickly escalates.

One member of the group demands to know how they are allowed to appear for an examination in Bengal if they are not from the state. Despite Yadav's clarification that the Siliguri centre was officially assigned to them, the group insists that only Bengal residents are eligible to apply for the centre. Claiming to be from the police, the group demands to see Yadav's documents. As tensions rise, Yadav requests to be taken to the police station, but instead, he is subjected to further humiliation, forced to the ground, and made to do sit-ups.