ISL 2024-25: Unbeaten Bengaluru, Mohun Bagan Seek To Consolidate Places In Top Half

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) Bengaluru FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Sree Kanteerava on Saturday with both teams hoping to consolidate their position in the top half of the points table.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in the ISL, with Bengaluru winning both their games against East Bengal and Hyderabad FC. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, meanwhile, after sharing the spoils with Mumbai City FC in their opener, returned to winning ways in their last outing against NorthEast United.

Besides on their superb form, Bengaluru FC will also be looking up to their tremendous home record under chief coach Gerard Zaragoza.

The Blues have lost only once in their nine home games under the tutelage of Zaragoza. Interestingly, their lone debacle at home was a 0-4 defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant last season.

On their part, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be hoping to tide their open-play record against a strong opponent.

The Mariners have scored 43 goals from open play since the start of the previous season, which is the highest in the league and 25 more than Bengaluru FC (18) in that period.

Gerard Zaragoza's side has won both games so far in ISL 2024-25. But they will now face last season's ISL Trophy winners Mohun Bagan, who have conceded multiple goals in their last three ISL fixtures. The Spaniard has the firepower in his bench to impact the game in the final quarter, where the Blues have scored only six goals since the 2023-24 season.

He stated, "It's 100% important to have a bench that can change the game. As a coach, it's perfect. The game lasts 90 minutes, and we need players who can play 90 minutes as well as players who can come off the bench and make an impact.”

Although the Mariners earned their first win in the matchweek gone by, Jose Molina is demanding more from his players in the games to come. He believes his team can do better and the win against NorthEast United FC will give them more confidence in the coming days.

He said,“The players need to put in a great effort. (There are still) Things to do, of course, but they are really happy because we got the three points. I hope the win will give us more confidence in the next matches.”

While Bengaluru will be hoping to encash on their overall superior home record, the head-to-head record favours Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The two teams have met on nine occasions in the ISL. Bengaluru FC have won only once, while the Mariners emerged victorious six times. Two games ended in a draw.