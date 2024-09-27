(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Updated data show 100 percent overall response rate, with 56 percent of patients achieving complete response or better with weekly dosing, supporting the combinability of the GPRC5D bispecific antibody1

Safety profile, including infection rates, is similar to talquetamab and daratumumab SC monotherapies1

BEERSE, BELGIUM, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janssen-Cilag International NV, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced today updated results from the investigational Phase 1b TRIMM-2 study evaluating the combination of TALVEY®▼ (talquetamab) with DARZALEX® (daratumumab) subcutaneous (SC) formulation and pomalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma that demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 82 percent, further supporting the investigation of this combination.1 These data were featured in an oral presentation at the 2024 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting, taking place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from 25-28 September (Abstract #OA – 01).1

The results from the Phase 1b TRIMM-2 study evaluating talquetamab, the first bispecific T-cell engager to target GPRC5D, combined with daratumumab SC, the first subcutaneous anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and pomalidomide included patients who received at least three prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), or were double refractory to a PI and IMiD and had not received anti-CD38 therapy in the previous 90 days.1

“As therapies targeting CD38 become more common in the front-line setting, we must continue to research new approaches that are effective for people living with multiple myeloma in later lines of treatment, regardless of prior exposure,” said Edmond Chan, MBChB, M.D. (Res), EMEA Therapeutic Area Lead Haematology, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson.“We remain focused on harnessing the encouraging potential of this talquetamab combination regimen as we build on our ambition to transform outcomes for patients and ultimately, eliminate cancer.”

At data cutoff, 77 patients had received talquetamab in doses of 0.4 mg/kg weekly (QW) or 0.8 mg/kg biweekly (Q2W), with step-up doses, combined with daratumumab SC and pomalidomide.1 In the QW arm (n=18), the ORR was 100 percent, with 56 percent having a complete response (CR) or better.1 The Q2W arm (n=59) achieved 76 percent ORR, with 56 percent achieving CR or better.1 The median duration of response (DOR) in the Q2W arm was 26.4 months, and the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 20.3 months.1 Results showed 51.6 percent of patients who are anti-CD38 refractory (n=64) achieved CR or better and 70.8 percent of patients who received prior chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapy (n=24) achieved CR or better.1 Patients who had received prior bispecific antibodies (n=29) achieved an 82.8 percent

“The deep and durable responses shown in these latest results from TRIMM-2 further support the potential of talquetamab in combination with daratumumab SC, which has become a standard of care in multiple myeloma, and pomalidomide,” said Nizar Bahlis, M.D., Associate Professor, Arnie Charbonneau Cancer Institute, University of Calgary and presenting author.*“With high overall response rates seen across cohorts, this combination shows potential for significant disease control and survival in patients who have received multiple lines of prior therapy, including exposure to prior bispecific antibodies.”

The safety profile of this combination reflected the known profiles of talquetamab, daratumumab SC and pomalidomide.1 Despite the incidence of neutropenia (83.3 percent in the QW arm and 79.7 percent in the Q2W arm) being high, the Grade 3/4 infection rate was generally low (16.7 percent and 37.3 percent, respectively).1 The majority of on-target, off-tumor treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs), including oral (100 percent in the QW arm, 84.7 percent in Q2W arm), skin (88.9 percent, 67.8 percent), nail (83.3 percent, 55.9 percent) and weight decrease (66.7 percent, 49.2 percent) were low-grade (Grade 1/2) and did not lead to discontinuation of therapy.1 These results support further investigation of talquetamab in combination with daratumumab SC, with or without pomalidomide, in patients who have received earlier lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor and lenalidomide, which is currently being investigated in the registrational, Phase 3 MonumenTAL-3

“We continue to be encouraged by the potential versatility of talquetamab as a combination partner with other therapies to address unmet needs for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have limited treatment options at this advanced stage,” said Jordan Schecter, M.D., Vice President, Disease Area Leader, Multiple Myeloma, Innovative Medicine, Johnson & Johnson.“By simultaneously targeting GPRC5D and CD38 on myeloma cells with the combination of talquetamab and daratumumab SC, we are aiming to attack multiple myeloma in different ways to help improve outcomes for patients with this serious illness and limited treatment options.”

Additional data underscoring the combinability of talquetamab from the RedirecTT-1 study will also be presented at IMS. Results from the TRIMM-2 study were previously presented at the 2023 ASCO Annual

The TRIMM-2 (NCT04108195 ) study is an ongoing Phase 2 study of daratumumab subcutaneous (SC) formulation regimens in combination with talquetamab for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.3 The primary objectives of the TRIMM-2 study were to identify the Phase 2 dose (RP2D) for each component of the treatment combination (Part One); characterise the safety of the treatment combination at the RP2D (Part 2).3 Patients in the study all had multiple myeloma and had received a minimum three prior lines of therapy or were double refractory to a proteasome inhibitor (PI) and an immunomodulatory agent;3 patients who had been exposed or refractory to an anti-CD38 therapy more than ninety days prior to the start of the trial were also included, as well as those refractory to anti-CD38

The MonumenTAL-3 (NCT05455320 ) study is an ongoing Phase 3 study of talquetamab in combination with daratumumab SC with or without pomalidomide compared to daratumumab SC combined with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed of refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of

Talquetamab received conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) from the European Commission (EC) in August 2023, as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least three prior therapies, including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor, and an anti-CD38 antibody and have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy.5 The U.S. FDA also granted talquetamab approval in August 2023, for the treatment of adult patients with RRMM who have received at least four prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38

Talquetamab is a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody that binds to CD3 on T-cells, and GPRC5D, a novel target which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, with minimal to no expression detected on B-cells or B-cell precursors.5 To date, over 2,000 patients have been treated with talquetamab

For a full list of adverse events and information on dosage and administration, contraindications and other precautions when using talquetamab, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics . In line with the European Medicine Agency's regulations for new medicines and those given conditional approval, talquetamab is subject to additional monitoring.

About Daratumumab and Daratumumab SC

Johnson & Johnson is committed to exploring the potential of daratumumab for patients with multiple myeloma across the spectrum of the disease.

In August 2012 , Janssen Biotech, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company and Genmab A/S entered a worldwide agreement, which granted Johnson & Johnson an exclusive licence to develop, manufacture and commercialise daratumumab. Since launch, daratumumab has become a foundational therapy in the treatment of multiple myeloma, having been used in the treatment of more than 548,000 patients worldwide.8 Daratumumab is the only CD38-directed antibody approved to be given subcutaneously to treat patients with multiple myeloma.9 Daratumumab SC is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery

CD38 is a surface protein that is present in high numbers on multiple myeloma cells, regardless of the stage of disease.9 Daratumumab binds to CD38 and inhibits tumour cell growth causing myeloma cell death.2 Daratumumab may also have an effect on normal cells.9 Data across ten Phase 3 clinical trials, in both the frontline and relapsed settings, have shown that daratumumab-based regimens resulted in significant improvement in progression-free survival and/or overall survival.11,12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20

For further information on daratumumab, please see the Summary of Product Characteristics at: .

Multiple myeloma is currently an incurable blood cancer that affects a type of white blood cell called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow.21,22 In multiple myeloma, these malignant plasma cells continue to proliferate, accumulating in the body and crowding out normal blood cells, as well as often causing bone destruction and other serious complications.20 In the European Union, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people were diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2022, and more than 22,700 patients died.23 Whilst some patients with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, others can have common signs and symptoms of the disease, which can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, high calcium levels, infections, or kidney

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today, to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at . Follow us at . Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., and Janssen Research & Development, LLC are Johnson & Johnson companies.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding product development and the potential benefits and treatment impact of daratumumab and talquetamab. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialise, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; maunfacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behaviour and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including in the sections captioned“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and“Item 1A. Risk Factors,” and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at , or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, Janssen-Cilag Limited, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Janssen Research & Development, LLC nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

* Nizar Bahlis, M.D., Associate Professor, Arnie Charbonneau Cancer Institute, University of Calgary, has provided consulting, advisory, and speaking services to Johnson & Johnson; he has not been paid for any media work.

