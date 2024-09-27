Weifang City Hosts 2024 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival In Linqu County

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEIFANG, China, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 22, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Chinese Farmers' Harvest Festival took place at Shimenfang Square in Linqu County, Weifang City.



The event, organized by the Linqu County People's Government, showcased the fruitful results of agricultural development in Linqu and highlighted the vibrant growth of Weifang City. As an important agricultural county in Weifang City, Linqu has, in recent years, earnestly studied and applied the experiences from the "Ten Million Projects" to expand and innovate the "three models" by leveraging regional integration as a key approach. This has comprehensively promoted agricultural efficiency, enhanced farmer incomes, and revitalized rural areas, aiming to create a high-quality model for rural revitalization in mountainous regions.

At the Mountain Delicacies and Fine Products Expo, ten exhibition areas were set up under the theme "Good Meal from Linqu: Mountain Delicacies and Fine Products Exhibition" to feature Linqu's unique agricultural products, including categories such as alcoholic beverages and dairy products. The venue was filled with a dazzling array of fruits, diverse products, and bustling crowds, accompanied by the cheerful laughter of farmers, creating a vivid tapestry of harvest.

"Amazing! The foie gras here even has a fruity flavor, it's truly incredible!" exclaimed Leah, an international student from Weifang Vocational College, as she sampled a cherry foie gras at the Shandong Chunguan Food Exhibition Area.

At the event, alongside the celebratory drums, lion dances, and performances, representatives of the "New Farmers," pioneers in grain production, and regional brand representatives for rural revitalization donned red flowers and received awards for their contributions to the harvest. They engaged with the audience in discussions on the enduring topics of increasing production and income.

Source: Linqu County People's Government

