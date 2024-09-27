Big Test For The Tatra Drivers Of Buggyra ZM Racing At The Rallye Du Maroc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Tatra Buggyra ZM Racing drivers will face a big desert test at the Rallye du Maroc, taking place from 6 to 11 October.

MONACO, FRANCE, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This demanding rally serves as an important test before the Dakar Rally in January. As for the Baja Poland, the team will start with two race trucks: a Tatra Buggyra EVO3 with Martin Šoltys, Tomáš Šikola, and Vlastimil Miksch, and a Tatra Phoenix driven by Karel Poslední, Filip Škrobánek, and Jaroslav Kolář."Traditionally, the Rallye du Maroc is a big test for all teams heading to the Dakar. We will use the harsh desert conditions to test all the improvements made in our trucks, and the guys are looking forward to the challenge," says Buggyra's Head of Communications, Jan Kalivoda.Although Buggyra has carried out thorough tests, , some things are simply impossible to replicate in Europe. "The conditions at the Dakar are very specific and cannot be simulated in the Czech Republic. That's why we are trying to fine-tune our equipment in Morocco to be 100% ready for January," Martin Šoltys explains.Cooperation within the crews is very important for demanding rallies. "In the cockpit, we are getting along perfectly. Tomáš Šikola, the engineer, knows every detail of the car which is a great asset when it comes to repairs. And Vlastimil Miksch is a great teammate, so the atmosphere is excellent," Martin Šoltys adds.Karel Poslední, who will be heading to his first long-distance rally raid outside of Europe after his debut in Poland, feels the same way. "The Rallye du Maroc will be a big challenge for me. I have a lot of respect for sand dunes, so I'm glad that we'll be doing some testing before the race. Gathering experience is key for me because I'm a rookie," he explains.Before the start of the Rallye du Maroc, both crews will carry out some tests in the desert dunes near the Algerian border, as another important part of the Dakar preparations. This area is known for its extreme conditions, similar to those encountered by competitors during the Dakar. "The dunes are a crucial part of the Dakar, so it's important to get used to them and improve our sand driving technique," Karel Poslední adds.The Rallye du Maroc, which takes place from 6 to 11 October, is the biggest test for the competitors and their machines before the Dakar in January. The program includes a prologue and five stages, with a total length of 2,468 kilometers, of which 1,512 kilometers are special stages.

