Brava Energy Sells Stake In Santos Basin Fields To American Firm Westlawn

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brava has sold a 20% stake in two Santos Basin fields to American company Westlawn for $309 million. The deal involves the Atlanta and Oliva fields, marking Westlawn's entry into the Brazilian oil market.



Brava's CEO, Oddone, emphasized the importance of attracting foreign companies to Brazil's oil sector. He noted that Westlawn is the first foreign company to enter the Brazilian since 2019.



The deal signifies renewed confidence in the Brazilian market. The agreement was signed by Oddone and Westlawn's president, Ivan Sandrea, at an event hosted by the Brazilian Institute of Petroleum and Gas.



The signing took place in the presence of the director-general of the National Petroleum Agency. Oddone explained that Brava is currently reviewing its portfolio following the merger of 3R and Enauta.



The company aims to capture synergies and increase profitability rather than focus on production volume. Brava may consider selling smaller assets as part of this strategy.







Westlawn, founded by Sandrea, views this acquisition as a stepping stone for growth in Brazil. The company, which also operates in Peru and the United States, is opening an office in Brazil.



Sandrea expressed interest in future partnerships and potential participation in exploration area auctions. The formation of Brava Energy in August resulted from the merger of 3R and Enauta.



The new company employs 1,000 direct staff and 9,000 contractors across four Brazilian states. Brava's current production stands at 80,000 barrels of oil per day.



Brava's strategic plan is expected to be presented to the board by year-end, following the completion of asset evaluations.



This sale marks a significant step in Brava's portfolio optimization and Westlawn's expansion into the Brazilian oil market.

