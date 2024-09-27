Racing Crushes Athletico-PR’S Dreams In Copa Sudamericana Quarterfinals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Racing Club delivered a stunning performance against Athletico-PR in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals.



The Argentine team secured a 4-1 victory at Estadio Presidente Perón, advancing to the semifinals with a 4-2 aggregate score. Athletico-PR's journey in the continental came to an abrupt end.



Racing's dominant display showcased their prowess and determination to progress in the competition. The home team's goals came from various players, demonstrating their offensive depth.



Agustín Almendra opened the scoring for Racing with a powerful shot. Adrián Martínez doubled the lead, capitalizing on a well-executed play.



Roger Martínez added a third goal, further cementing Racing 's control of the match. Nikão managed to score a consolation goal for Athletico-PR early in the second half.







However, Racing quickly regained their three-goal advantage with Gastón Martirena's spectacular strike from outside the box. Racing's victory sets up an intriguing semifinal clash against Corinthians.



The Brazilian side secured their spot by defeating Fortaleza with an impressive 5-0 aggregate score. Racing's superior group stage performance grants them the advantage of hosting the second leg.



Both teams now shift their focus to their respective domestic leagues. Athletico-PR faces Flamengo in the Brazilian Série A while Racing prepares to host Platense in the Argentine Primera División.



However, the match highlighted Racing's clinical finishing and tactical superiority. Athletico-PR struggled to contain their opponents' attacking prowess throughout the game.



Racing's early goal set the tone for their dominant performance. This result marks a significant achievement for Racing in their quest for continental glory.



In short, Corinthians will need to prepare meticulously for the upcoming semifinal against this formidable Argentine side.

