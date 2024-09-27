Watch: Tourist Bus With 37 Passengers Gets Stuck In Floodwaters Amid Heavy Rain In Gujarat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, at least 37 passengers, including 29 from Tamil Nadu , were rescued after their bus became stuck on a flooded road during heavy rain. The incident occurred near Koliyak village, where the bus got stranded on a causeway.

| Weather updates: IMD predicts more rain in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai

According to police, the bus driver attempted to cross the submerged road despite the rising floodwaters. However, the force of the water caused the front of the bus to dip into the river while the rear remained stuck on the raised path.

District collector RK Mehta explained that rescuers arrived in a mini-truck and helped transfer passengers, drivers and the cleaner from the bus through its rear window. Unfortunately, the mini-truck also became stranded shortly after the rescue.

| Mumbai rains: Zomato agent delivers orders on foot amid heavy downpour

A larger truck was sent to the site to complete the operation, and all were safely transported. The rescue took nearly eight hours. By 3 AM, the passengers were brought to safety. They were provided with accommodation, food, and medical check-ups in Bhavnagar.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD ) issued an orange alert for Gujarat, predicting extremely heavy rainfall. The weather bulletin warned of continued heavy rainfall over the region, including Saurashtra and Kutch, in the following days.

Alert in other states

The IMD has forecast rain in several parts of Rajasthan from September 27, with the wet weather expected to last until September 29. Light to moderate showers, along with thunderstorms, are predicted in regions like Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur and Jodhpur.