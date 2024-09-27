BJP Wins Last Vacant Seat Of MCD's Standing Committee Kejriwal Says Mandate Stolen

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday won the last vacant seat of MCD's standing committee, the highest-decision making body of Delhi municipal corporation.

BJP candidate Sunder Singh won unopposed as the councillors of the ruling AAP and boycotted the election.

For the post in 18-member Standing Committee, the highest decision-making body of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Sunder Singh got 115 votes.

Reacting to his victory, Sunder Singh Tanwarsaid,“ I thank the top leadership for having faith in me. AAP also had filed their nomination but they might not have had trust in their own councillors, they thought it was better to run away from the election.”

Further stating that they were given opportunities multiple times, Sunder Singh said, "Everybody was given time of 1 pm today but they did not show up...The Presiding Officer conducted the election free and fair...I won..."

The seat became vacant after BJP councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as the Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi.

Now, the BJP now has 10 members in the panel while the ruling AAP has only eight.

Meanwhile, AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP and accused the saffron party of stealing the mandate and 'wrongly overpowering' the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

BJP Councillor Raja Iqbal Singh termed it as the win of democracy. "AAP knew they would lose the floor test so they left battleground. AAP is good at lying...they can go to court but the court always pulls them up," BJP Councillor added.