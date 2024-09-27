York Space Systems Successfully Demonstrates Orbit Maneuverability With Tranche 0 Satellites

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- York Space Systems

Denver-based aerospace company dedicated to the rapid deployment of complete space mission solutions, today announced the successful demonstration of propulsive orbit maneuverability capabilities with its Tranche 0 (T0) satellites, part of the Space Development Agency's (SDA) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA). With this achievement, York has validated critical technologies required for collision avoidance, orbit raising, and de-orbit operations capability further validating the T0 fleet's effectiveness in support of national defense.

"This milestone underscores the versatility of our Tranche 0 satellites," said Dirk Wallinger, CEO of York. "These capabilities not only enhance the safety and operational lifespan of our spacecraft but also offer critical flexibility for evolving defense mission needs."

The successful demonstration of orbit maneuverability follows a series of industry-first achievements for York's T0 fleet. In addition to these new operational capabilities, York is the only provider ever to complete a successful Link 16 transmission from space to both naval carriers and aircraft, marking a significant advancement in secure, resilient communications for the DoD. Furthermore, York remains one of only two providers-alongside SpaceX-to have demonstrated laser communications in orbit for SDA's T0 program.

"Essentially, 100 percent of our links (Link16) work every time we go in," said Dr. Derek Tournear, director of SDA at the Air & Space Forces Association's (AFA) main annual conference earlier this month. "When someone's prepared to listen to us, we transmit, receive, and that works. We've demonstrated that to a lot of different platforms, including aircraft with the Navy and down to aircraft carriers at sea. All that works perfectly."

"York continues to deliver history making innovations for SDA, ensuring our warfighters receive critical, secure data when and where they need it," added Charles Beames, Chairman of York. "Our industry-leading achievements, including Link 16 from space and laser communications in orbit, prove York's ability to adapt and meet the dynamic demands of modern defense."

These advancements reinforce York's leadership position in SDA's PWSA and highlight the company's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art technology to support the growing needs of the U.S. defense infrastructure.

As Dr. Tournear noted in a recent interview with National Defense Magazine , "So far, Tranche 0 has been an unmitigated success."

