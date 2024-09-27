Expanse Studios (GMGI) Ignites Industry Interest With Groundbreaking Games At SBC Summit Lisbon 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) iGaming Innovator Reports Discussions With Over 20 Potential Partners, Showcases New Social Casino and Crash Game Offerings

LISBON, Portugal, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI), today announced its triumphant participation in the SBC Summit Lisbon 2024, held from September 24-26 at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa. The event, which saw a record-breaking attendance of 25,000 professionals, served as a launchpad for Expanse Studios' latest innovations, catalyzing discussions with over 20 potential partners.

"Our presence at SBC Summit Lisbon 2024 has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Damjan Stamenkovic, CEO of Expanse Studios. "The unprecedented scale of this year's event in Lisbon provided an ideal backdrop for us to showcase our cutting-edge games and engage with key industry players. We're thrilled to report that our booth was a hub of activity, with more than 20 operators expressing keen interest in our offerings and engaging in promising talks about potential collaborations."

Expanse Studios exhibited in Hall 2, where the company introduced two game-changing titles that captivated attendees:



"Beach Penalties" - Expanse Studios' first game specifically designed and launched for the social casino category, marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion into the rapidly growing social gaming market. While Expanse's extensive portfolio has always been adaptable for social casino platforms, "Beach Penalties" represents the studio's first title tailored from the ground up for this segment. "Super Heli" - A high-octane crash game dubbed "the diamond of crash games" by the public, that generated incredible buzz among operators and players alike.

Both titles garnered substantial attention, reflecting the industry's growing appetite for innovative gaming content that pushes boundaries and engages players in new ways.

Stamenkovic added, "The enthusiastic reception of 'Beach Penalties' and 'Super Heli at SBC Summit Lisbon validates our strategic direction. By expanding into social gaming and elevating the crash game experience, we're not just growing our portfolio – we're opening new avenues for engagement and revenue in the iGaming space."

The level of interest shown by operators at the event underscores Expanse Studios' growing influence in the iGaming sector. With the number of talks and pending agreements, the company is optimistic about the prospects these discussions present for future growth and market expansion.

Expanse Studios continues to expand its diverse portfolio, which now includes over 50 games spanning slots, crash games, social casino games, and turn-based strategy games. The company's mobile-first approach and strategic partnerships with operators and aggregators position it for continued growth in the global iGaming market.

For more information about Expanse Studios and its game offerings, please visit or contact ...io .

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is a leading B2B and B2C gaming technology company utilizing proprietary technology and operating globally across multiple international markets. The B2B division of Golden Matrix develops and licenses branded gaming platforms for its extensive list of clients, and RKings, its B2C division, operates a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets.

About Expanse Studios

Founded in 2017, Expanse Studios is already a trailblazer in the online gaming industry. With a relentless focus on innovation, Expanse merges old-school motifs with state-of-the-art design in iGaming, captivating soundtracks, and immersive animations. The studio has developed an impressive array of more than 50 games, all tailored to offer a seamless mobile-first experience. Their strategic partnerships span across various operators and aggregators, making their games available in over 20 of the most widely spoken languages, catering to a diverse global audience. Expanse Studios is part of the Golden Matrix Group (Nasdaq: GMGI).

