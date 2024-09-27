SEALSQ Research Receives Recognition At CRYPTOLOGY2024 For Post-Quantum Work





SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its post-quantum research team received recognition at CRYPTOLOGY2024, the 9th International Cryptology and Information Security Conference held this week in Malaysia.

CRYPTOLOGY2024 aims to raise awareness and advance education in cryptography and cybersecurity, with a focus on the latest technological innovations. It provides a platform for industry professionals, researchers, and students to network and collaborate, fostering partnerships and the exchange of knowledge. The summit also features hands-on training and workshops, designed to enhance participants' practical cryptography skills and equip them with the tools needed to address current and future challenges. Attendees include academics, industry leaders, postgraduate students, policymakers, and members of the public interested in the evolving field of cryptography and its applications.

The SEALSQ team, featuring Nascimo Madieta, Guillaume Aymard, and Daniele Fronte, presented their forthcoming publication titled“Memory Efficient Implementations of CRYSTALS-Kyber,” developed in collaboration with Mines Saint-Etienne, a French university. The paper introduces a memory-efficient software implementation of the Quantum-Resistant Algorithm CRYSTALS-Kyber, optimized for deployment on standard microcontrollers and embedded devices. This cross-platform implementation can be seamlessly integrated into existing products. The goal is to reduce the memory footprint of CRYSTALS-Kyber execution to just 3KB while maintaining high performance. The solution merges all Kyber variants (Kyber-512, Kyber-768, Kyber-1024) into a single codebase, adhering to NIST's implementation guidelines as outlined in the FIPS-203 directive. The approach also opens up possibilities for improving implementation speed.

Jean-Pierre Enguent, CTO of SEALSQ, commented,“We are honored to receive international recognition for our work on post-quantum cryptography and semiconductors. SEALSQ is proud to contribute to post-quantum research and lead the way in bringing quantum-resistant algorithms to secure semiconductor applications.” He added,“Thanks to the dedication and expertise of our teams, we will continue to build the tools necessary for a more secure digital world in the age of quantum computing.”

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit

