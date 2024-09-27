Dexcom (DXCM) Accused Of Misleading Investors About Sales Force Changes And Financial Outlook - Hagens Berman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A class action lawsuit has been filed against DexCom, (NASDAQ: DXCM), alleging that the medical device company made misleading statements about its performance and growth prospects.

Class Period: Jan. 8, 2024 – July 25, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 21, 2024

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Securities Class Action:



The lawsuit, captioned Alonzo v. DexCom, Inc., seeks to represent investors who purchased or acquired DexCom securities between January 8, 2024, and July 25, 2024. The plaintiffs allege that DexCom and certain of its executives violated federal securities laws by providing false and misleading information to investors.

According to the complaint, DexCom's optimistic projections about its growth, earnings potential, and margins were not supported by the company's underlying performance. The lawsuit alleges that DexCom overstated its ability to attract new customers and maintain its existing distribution channels.

On July 25, 2024, the truth was revealed when DexCom announced dismal financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 and lowered its revenue guidance for the full year. DexCom attributed the shortfall to "several key strategic initiatives" that did not meet its expectations.

On this news, the company's stock price plummeted by nearly 41%.

In light of these allegations, prominent shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman has initiated an investigation into potential violations of U.S. securities laws by DexCom.

According to Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation,“Our investigation is focused on uncovering whether DexCom misled the public about the risks associated with its strategic decisions.”

