BJP Hits Out At K'taka Govt For Withdrawing Permission To CBI To Probe Cases

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The BJP on Friday hit out at the ruling in Karnataka for withdrawing its permission for the CBI to probe cases, particularly in the alleged MUDA scam, raising questions about Chief Siddaramaiah's continuance in office.

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla ridiculed the Congress, saying it is not a "Mohabbat Ki Dukaan" (a store of love) as it claims, instead, "Bhrashtachar Ke Bhaijaan" (brothers in corruption), "Media Ko Dhamki Ki Dukaan" (a store of threats to the media), and "SC Samaj Ke Governor Ka Apmaan Karne Ki Dukaan" (a store of insult to the SC community's governor).

Poonawalla mockingly commented 'Congress Ek Zameen Se Judi Huyi Party Hai.'

“Wherever it gains power, it reallocates land intended for SC/ST communities to its relatives. In Karnataka, crores were misappropriated in the MUDA scam, and now Congress is behaving like a professional thief. To evade the law, it has even retracted the general consent it earlier gave to the CBI for investigations,” Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla further mentioned that the move by the Karnataka government to withdraw the general consent for the CBI reveals a guilty mindset -- it's a clear attempt to block the CBI to avoid investigation.

“The Congress government was formed in Karnataka in May 2023, but now, in September 2024, they suddenly claim the CBI is acting vindictively,” Poonawalla said.

He posed several questions to the Congress party -- if there is nothing to hide in the MUDA scam, why doesn't Siddaramaiah step down as the Chief Minister, and allow for a free and fair investigation? Why is it that at this late stage, the Congress has withdrawn the CBI consent? Is it not true that after the overwhelming evidence that has been heaped upon Siddaramaiah by the agencies and the courts now, the Congress government has blocked the CBI, so that they can evade the action?

The BJP spokesperson further contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he said, was subjected to multiple investigations when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He also questioned Rahul Gandhi's commitment to upholding the Constitution and respecting the Dalit community, citing abusive remarks directed at Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, a senior leader from the SC community. He called out Congress' silence on the issue.