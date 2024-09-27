Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales To Step Down After Being Diagnosed With Cancer

(MENAFN- IANS) Tyne, Sep 27 (IANS) The CEO of English club Newcastle United, Darren Eales will step down from his position after being diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer. Eales will continue to lead Newcastle United's executive team until a successor is appointed.

"Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club's exciting journey.

"However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my and my family.

"In the short term, it will be business as usual in terms of running the club's day-to-day operations, and I will give my full support to a transitionary period that will enable the board to carefully assess and appoint my successor,” said Eales to the NUFC media team.

Eales arrived at St. James' Park in August 2022 - ten months after the club's change in ownership - and has played a critical role in a significant period of progression on and off the pitch.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the club's supporters, ownership, players and staff. I'm proud of what we have collectively achieved and I'm excited to see what's ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success,” he added.

During his tenure, as well as reaching a first domestic cup final in 24 years in February 2023, the Magpies returned to the UEFA Champions League last season after a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Newcastle United Chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said: "On behalf of the club and its owners, I want to thank Darren for his service and dedication to Newcastle United. He has made a significant contribution to the club's progress during his time as CEO, helping to build a strong foundation for Newcastle United's success. We fully understand the difficult decision he has made.

"We will work closely with Darren to hand over the CEO role at the appropriate moment following a carefully considered search process, and he will continue to have the full support of the board and the Newcastle United family now and in the future."