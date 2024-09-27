Azerbaijan, Slovakia Strengthen Energy Cooperation In Ministerial Discussions
Date
9/27/2024 8:09:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Deputy Economy Minister of Azerbaijan, Anar Akhundov, discussed
energy cooperation issues with his Slovakian counterpart, Kamil
Shashko, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by
the Slovak embassy in Azerbaijan on "X."
"We are satisfied with the results of the bilateral
consultations between the deputy ministers," the embassy
stated.
It should be noted that Azerbaijan and Slovakia maintain a
growing economic relationship characterised by cooperation in
energy, trade, and investment. The two countries have also engaged
in discussions to enhance collaboration in sectors like tourism,
transport, and regional development. Bilateral consultations aim to
explore new opportunities for investment and trade, fostering a
stronger economic bond.
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108722686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.