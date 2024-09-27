Russians Storming Nearly Dozen Settlements In Pokrovsk Axis
9/27/2024 8:09:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invasion forces are running assault operations targeting over 10 settlements.
That's according to National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.
"The Pokrovsk axis remains a difficult one. Here, the enemy is trying to attack our positions near over 10 populated areas. As our fighters point out, the enemy primarily deploys infantry groups on assault missions through frontal attacks, periodically employing armored vehicles," he said.
According to the spokesman, the enemy also engages artillery and aviation in the areas where they focus their main assault efforts.
"As for the eastern directions, National Guardsmen today repelled 25 assault attempts. The enemy employed armored vehicles, including anks. In total, our units destroyed 10 enemy tanks and six other armored vehicles, firmly holding their ground,” the spokesman concluded.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions remain the hottest ones in terms of the number of combat clashes.
