Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Forecasted To Reach USD 14.28 Billion By 2032, With A CAGR Of 8.4% | Polaris Market Research

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market was estimated at USD 6.93 billion in 2023. The market valuation is expected to be USD 14.28 billion by 2032, registering a staggering CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

What is Semiconductor Intellectual Property?

Semiconductor intellectual property is the outline statement of the logic, cell, or ship format of part or entire microprocessor. In today's age, where chip fuels countless everyday gadgets, these semiconductor outlines are omnipresent. Semiconductor IP can stay exclusive to the firm that invented the outline or the formulating body may license their outlines to alternate firms. The IP comprises several stipulations, source code, or alternate particulars essential for making a provided semiconductor.

The market for semiconductor intellectual property is expected to increase significantly due to the growing prevalence of connected gadgets in everyday life.

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market segmentation is mainly based on IP core, design IP, interface type, IP source, end user, vertical, and region. Asia Pacific registered as the largest market share.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics : The growing demand for consumer electronics, especially in advancing nations such as India and China, is propelling the market forward. The numerous consumer electronics classifications circumscribe TVs, cameras, laptops, accessories, wearable electronics, desktops, audio and video instruments, gaming consoles, tablets, smartphones, camcorders, and more.

Increasing Need for Automation : The growing demand for automation and speedy acquisition of IP core commodities in the consumer electronics industry are causing market growth. Additionally, the market is encountering speedy augmentation pushed by growing internet reach and escalating acquisition of smart connected devices driving the semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market demand. Technological Progressions : The market is encountering growth due to the growing acquisition and advancement of technologically progressive consumer electronics globally. As per the Center for National Interest Organization, the worldwide consumer electronics market was treasured at roughly USD 683 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 881.7 billion by 2025. In 2021, the worldwide shipment of consumer electronics approached roughly 4.4 billion units, indicating a 2.7% escalation compared to 2020.

The demand for semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market growth is anticipated to be constrained by the topography of technology in a consistent state of advancement. Especially within the electronics industry. In semiconductor making, there is a palpable restriction to the making potential of prevailing substances.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

ALPHAWAVE SEMI

Analog Bits

Arm Limited

ARTERIS, INC

Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

CEVA, Inc.

Dolphin Design

Dream Chip Technologies GmbH eMemory Technology Inc.

Asia Pacific region accounted for the most semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market share. This is a result of notable funding by critical players in electronics device making within the region. For instance, in May 2022, Samsung Group outlined to fund roughly USD 489 billion in semiconductor and biologics advancement, covering the subsequent five years in the Asia Pacific region.

Moreover, due to the growing acquisition of wireless technologies and progressions in 5G technology, the North America region is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR).









By IP Core Outlook:



Hard IP Core Soft IP Core

By Design IP Outlook:



Interface IP

Memory IP

Processor IP Other IPs

By Interface Type Outlook:



PCIe

USB

MIPI

Die-to-Die & SerDes

DDR

Ethernet Others

By IP Source Outlook:



Royalty Licensing

By End-User Outlook:



Foundry

Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM) Others

By Vertical Outlook:



Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Telecommunications & Data Center

Consumer Electronics Others

By Region Outlook:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

