Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports Half Year 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Group Company Limited (the“Company” or“Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced its results for six months ended June 30, 2024.

Revenue decreased by 25.4% from RMB280.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB 209.3 million (US$28.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Gross was RMB 41.7 million (US$5.7 million) and RMB 23.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Gross profit margin rose to 19.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 from 8.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net income was RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a turnaround from net loss of RMB93.6 million for the same period in 2023. The following table sets forth a summary of the consolidated results of operations for the years indicated:



For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 RMB RMB % Change (in million, except for percentages) Revenue 280.6 209.3 (25.4 %) Gross profit 23.9 41.7 74.5 % Gross margin 8.5 % 19.9 % 11.4

percentage

points Total operating expenses (115.3 ) (16.1 ) (86.0 %) (Loss) income from operations (91.3 ) 25.6 128.0 % (loss) income before income tax (91.3 ) 25.3 127.7 % Net (loss) income (93.6 ) 27.6 129.5 %



Mr. Yong Hu, CEO of the Company, commented:“In the first half of 2024, we faced a 25.4% decline in net revenues, which was primarily driven by lower demand for IT-related solutions and educational content services. However, we view this as a strategic opportunity for improvement.”

“Notably, we successfully reduced our cost of revenue by 34.7%, bringing it down to RMB167.6 million (US$23.1 million). This cost management initiative allowed us to achieve a gross profit of RMB41.7 million (US$5.7 million), resulting in a positive gross profit margin of 19.9%, a significant growth from 8.5% of the previous year.”

“Our focus on operational efficiency is reflected in the reduction of operating expenses, which has contributed to our impressive transition from a net loss of RMB93.6 million in first half of 2023 to a net income of RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) during same period in 2024. This shift underscores our commitment to enhancing profitability and positioning the Company for sustainable growth moving forward.”

“Looking ahead, we are rolling out several key initiatives including a partnership with China's top telecom operator to boost our B2B operations across multiple provinces, as we target to acquire massive paying users within the next three years. The partnership will offer various subscription plans, which we believe projects strong revenue and profit margins. Moreover, we are also expanding the partnership into AI applications that will initially target the education sector before expanding to other applications such as research institutions, public libraries to further enhance user engagement with our services.”

“We remain optimistic about our future strategies and are dedicated to leveraging our strengths to navigate the challenges ahead.”

Half Year 2024 Financial Results:

Net revenues

Revenues decreased by 25.4% from RMB280.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB 209.3 million (US$28.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This decrease was primarily driven by the net effects of a decrease of RMB53.4 million in net revenues from the provision of IT related solution services, and a decrease of RMB17.9 million in revenue generated from educational content services and other services.



Net revenue from the educational content service and other services decreased by RMB17.9 million from RMB28.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB10.6 million (US$1.5 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024 primarily caused by a decrease of revenue by RMB16.5 million (US$2.3 million) in Fish Learning. Such decrease in revenues were primarily because we did not provide new and attractive contents on the platform leading to decreased subscriptions from end customers.

Net revenue from IT related solution services decreased by RMB53.4 million (US$7.3 million), or 21.2% from RMB 252.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB 198.7 million (US$27.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily caused by a decrease in customer orders for design and development of customized IT system, and procurement and assembling of equipment.



Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue decreased by 34.7% from RMB256.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, to RMB 167.6 million (US$23.1 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease of RMB27.4 million in amortization of educational and decrease of RMB57.7 million in purchase of IT equipment for IT related solution services, partially offset by an increase of RMB14.7 million in material costs used for educational content service and other services with decreased subscriptions from end customers and decreased orders from high schools.

Compared with the decrease in revenues growth, the higher percentage of decrease in cost of revenues was mainly attributable to the higher gross profit we earned from IT solution services in the first half of 2024 as compared with the same period of 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was RMB 23.9 million and RMB 41.7 million (US$5.7 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. The Company's gross profit margin changed from 8.5% for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to 19.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The change was mainly due to an increase in the gross profits margin for IT related solution services for the first half 2024, because the Company was primarily engaged in IT design and development services for customers in the first half of 2024, as compared with procurement and assembling equipment projects in the same period of 2023. The profit margin was higher in IT design and development services than procurement and assembling equipment projects.

Operating expenses

The Company's total operating expenses changed from RMB115.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB16.1 million (US$2.2 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



Sales and marketing expenses decreased from RMB3.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB2.5 million (US$0.3 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



General and administrative expenses increased from RMB9.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB10.5 million (US$1.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.



Research and development expenses decreased from RMB4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 to RMB3.1 million (US$0.4 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

The Company provided impairment of educational contents of RMB97.3 million for the six months ended June 2023, and nil during the same period in 2024.



Net income (loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company reported net loss of RMB93.6 million and net income of RMB27.6 million (US$3.8 million) for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit:

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Janice Wang

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Phone: +86 13811768559

+1 628 283 9214

Email: ...





JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),

except for number of shares and per share data) December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 RMB RMB US$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash 18,175,959 13,115,287 1,804,724 Accounts receivable, net 4,912,020 76,240,194 10,491,000 Amount due from related parties 2,172,565 1,115,565 153,507 Short-term prepayments 77,950,037 1,965,969 270,526 Short-term investments 4,223,894 7,648,722 1,052,499 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,914,484 10,534,089 1,449,538 Total current assets 122,348,959 110,619,826 15,221,794 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets, net 7,604,933 5,903,758 812,384 Deferred tax assets, net 11,226,164 13,518,156 1,860,160 Property and equipment, net 213,369 183,032 25,186 Intangible assets, net 1,257,860 1,106,916 152,317 Other non-current assets 219,416 176,949 24,349 Long-term prepayments 8,815,919 18,059,668 2,485,093 Total non-current assets 29,337,661 38,948,479 5,359,489 Total assets 151,686,620 149,568,305 20,581,283 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 11,524,904 66,456,088 9,144,662 Contract liabilities 86,731,977 13,108,638 1,803,809 Salary and welfare payable 3,170,255 1,962,572 270,059 Income taxes payable 4,474,575 2,603,097 358,198 Value added tax (“VAT”) and other tax payable 2,198,217 4,315,792 593,873 Other payables 3,506,282 1,873,102 257,747 Lease liabilities, current 3,482,876 3,027,011 416,531 Amount due to related parties 47,505,624 480,902 66,174 Total current liabilities 162,594,710 93,827,202 12,911,053 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 2,274,256 2,336,341 321,491 Lease liabilities, non-current 4,035,598 2,790,522 383,989 Total non-current liabilities 6,309,854 5,126,863 705,480 Total liabilities 168,904,564 98,954,065 13,616,533





JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Continued)

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),

except for number of shares and per share data) December 31,

2023 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 RMB RMB US$ (unaudited) (unaudited) Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' (deficit) equity Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 121,110,000 and 121,110,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2024) 77,747 77,747 12,111 Additional paid-in capital 238,567,906 278,748,454 39,129,453 Statutory reserves 23,557,710 23,557,710 3,318,034 Accumulated deficit (291,805,140) (264,741,760) (37,375,863) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,096,465 6,124,383 938,739 Total Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited's shareholders' (deficit) equity (23,505,312) 43,766,534 6,022,474 Noncontrolling interests 6,287,368 6,847,706 942,276 Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (17,217,944) 50,614,240 6,964,750 Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity 151,686,620 149,568,305 20,581,283





JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”) except for number of shares and per share data) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 280,606,379 209,303,030 28,801,055 Cost of revenues (256,660,584) (167,646,023) (23,068,861) Gross profit 23,945,795 41,657,007 5,732,194 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (3,943,550) (2,459,869) (338,489) General and administrative expenses (9,581,756) (10,513,568) (1,446,722) Research and development expenses (4,412,218) (3,121,624) (429,550) Impairment of intangible assets (97,332,087) - - Total operating expenses (115,269,611) (16,095,061) (2,214,761) (Loss) income from operations (91,323,816) 25,561,946 3,517,433 Other income (expenses): Investment income 60,649 13,739 1,891 Interest expenses, net (701,899) (467,320) (64,305) Other (expenses) income, net (16,781) 22,641 3,116 Government grants 643,646 139,236 19,160 Total other expenses, net (14,385) (291,704) (40,138) (Loss) income before income tax (91,338,201) 25,270,242 3,477,295 Income tax (expense) benefits (2,238,882) 2,353,476 323,849 Net (loss) income (93,577,083) 27,623,718 3,801,144 Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,885,241) 560,338 77,105 Net (loss) income attributable to the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited's shareholders (90,691,842) 27,063,380 3,724,039 Net (loss) income (93,577,083) 27,623,718 3,801,144 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments 830,133 27,918 3,842 Total comprehensive (loss) income (92,746,950) 27,651,636 3,804,986 Net comprehensive (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,885,241) 560,338 77,105 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited's shareholders (89,861,709) 27,091,298 3,727,881 (Loss) earnings per share – Basic and diluted (0.75) 0.22 0.03 Weighted average number of shares - Basic and diluted 121,100,000 121,110,000 121,110,000





JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2024 2024 RMB RMB US$ Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (7,630,383) 10,944,793 1,506,046 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (20,000,000) (5,800,000) (798,107) Proceeds from redemption of short-term investment 20,000,000 2,375,172 326,835 Purchase of property and equipment (319,309) - - Return of deposits for property and equipment - 1,803,140 248,120 Repayment of loans from a related party - - Purchase of educational contents (19,184,980) (13,445,345) (1,493,918) Loans made to a third party (13,851,828) - - Repayment of loans from a third party 3,100,833 - - Repayment of loans from a related party 137,814 200,998 27,658 Net cash used in investing activities (30,117,470) (14,866,035) (2,045,635) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment to related parties (13,257) (499,842) (68,781) Net cash used in financing activities (13,257) (499,842) (68,781) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies 1,332,362 (639,588) (88,001) Net decrease in cash (36,428,748) (5,060,672) (696,371) Cash at beginning of the period 65,055,278 18,175,959 2,501,095 Cash at end of the period 28,626,530 13,115,287 1,804,724 Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information: Cash paid for income taxes - 130,244 17,922 Cash paid for interest expenses - - - Non-cash Investing and Financing activities: Waive of liabilities due by shareholders - 40,180,548 5,529,027 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 8,943,892 5,817,299 800,487