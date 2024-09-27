Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Announces CFO Transition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Premium Sand (“ CPS ” or the“ Company ”) (TSXV: CPS) announces that Chief Officer, Cameron Deller will be leaving the Company to accept a new opportunity. CPS is pleased to announce the appointment of Isha Kular as Chief Financial Officer for the Company effective October 3, 2024. Ms. Kular returns to CPS from her previous role as Corporate Controller between 2019 and 2020.

Cameron Deller, CFA, has held the position of CFO of the Company since August 2021 and has made significant contributions to the development of the Company's strategies and financing efforts. He has been a valuable member of the CPS management team. Isha Kular, CPA, CA, MPAcc, is an accomplished financial executive with over 17 years experience bringing a wealth of experience to CPS spanning audit, financial reporting, tax, treasury, insurance, debt, internal controls and mergers and acquisition activities for both private and public companies. Ms. Kular began her career with Deloitte & Touche as an accountant and auditor, progressing through roles with increasing responsibility and technical complexity, most recently serving as Vice President Finance and Controller for Optiom (a subsidiary of Aviva plc). With the Company's September 18, 2024 announcement of up to $272 million of government financial support indications, the return of Ms. Kular to CPS is key in positioning the CPS management team to successfully lead the Company as it prepares for the construction and operations phase of its solar glass manufacturing facility. “I am excited to welcome Isha back to the CPS team. Isha's breadth of expertise will be invaluable as the Company moves through the stages of financing, construction and into operations” stated Glenn Leroux, President & CEO.“I want thank Cam for his dedication to CPS over the past three years and I wish him all the best in his new venture.” About Canadian Premium Sand Inc. The Company is developing manufacturing capacity for ultra high-clarity, low carbon patterned solar glass through a Company-owned facility to be located in Selkirk, Manitoba. The manufacturing process will utilize the high-purity, low-iron silica sand from its wholly owned Wanipigow quarry leases, renewable Manitoba hydroelectricity and responsibly produced Western Canadian natural gas providing the Company a unique and sustainable manufacturing cost advantage. The Company is a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Its shares trade on the TSXV under the symbol "CPS". Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. CONTACT INFORMATION:

Forward-Looking Information

