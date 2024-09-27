Armenian PM Wants Turkiye To Contribute To Peace With Azerbaijan
Date
9/27/2024 7:10:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants Turkiye to promote
peace with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said
while answering reporters' questions at the Turkish House in New
York, Azernews reports via the Daily Sabah.
Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying that the Armenian prime
minister Nikol Pashinyan wants“Turkiye to contribute to peace so
that they can live peacefully as two neighbours.”
“This is what we are striving for,” he said, adding that Ankara
hopes to solve the problems between Azerbaijan and Armenia”as both
sides are in favour of peace.”
He noted, "Peace between the two countries will open doors for new
opportunities and acquisitions, and the normalisation process
between Turkiye and Armenia will also move forward
accordingly.”
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108722537
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.