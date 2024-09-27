عربي


Armenian PM Wants Turkiye To Contribute To Peace With Azerbaijan


9/27/2024 7:10:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wants Turkiye to promote peace with Azerbaijan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while answering reporters' questions at the Turkish House in New York, Azernews reports via the Daily Sabah.

Turkish media quoted Erdogan as saying that the Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan wants“Turkiye to contribute to peace so that they can live peacefully as two neighbours.”

“This is what we are striving for,” he said, adding that Ankara hopes to solve the problems between Azerbaijan and Armenia”as both sides are in favour of peace.”

He noted, "Peace between the two countries will open doors for new opportunities and acquisitions, and the normalisation process between Turkiye and Armenia will also move forward accordingly.”

AzerNews

