Feasibility Studies Underway For Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran Energy System Integration, Official Says
Date
9/27/2024 7:10:12 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has confirmed that
the project to integrate the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Russia,
and Iran is currently in the feasibility study phase,
Azernews reports via Russian media.
Novak emphasised that the project aims to facilitate the mutual
exchange of electricity and synchronise the operation of the energy
systems between the three countries.“We are discussing it with our
friends from Iran and Azerbaijan, reviewing the technical and
economic justification,” Novak noted.
He clarified that the project is not about addressing
electricity shortages in southern Russia but focuses on energy
cooperation similar to the existing setup between Russia and
Belarus.
According to Novak, the integration project remains a central
topic in the ongoing negotiations, with the Russian Ministry of
Energy actively working on its technical aspects. Russia's Ministry
of Energy previously stated that the feasibility studies for the
integration would be completed by the end of 2023.
MENAFN27092024000195011045ID1108722536
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.