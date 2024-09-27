عربي


Feasibility Studies Underway For Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran Energy System Integration, Official Says

9/27/2024 7:10:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has confirmed that the project to integrate the energy systems of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Iran is currently in the feasibility study phase, Azernews reports via Russian media.

Novak emphasised that the project aims to facilitate the mutual exchange of electricity and synchronise the operation of the energy systems between the three countries.“We are discussing it with our friends from Iran and Azerbaijan, reviewing the technical and economic justification,” Novak noted.

He clarified that the project is not about addressing electricity shortages in southern Russia but focuses on energy cooperation similar to the existing setup between Russia and Belarus.

According to Novak, the integration project remains a central topic in the ongoing negotiations, with the Russian Ministry of Energy actively working on its technical aspects. Russia's Ministry of Energy previously stated that the feasibility studies for the integration would be completed by the end of 2023.

AzerNews

