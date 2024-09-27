Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan Commemorates September 27 - Remembrance Day
Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan commemorates September 27 -
Remembrance Day, Azernews reports, citing the post
shared by ambassador Cahit Baghci on his official "X" account.
"We pay deep respect to the cherished memory of all the martyrs
who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and
territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan!" the post reads.
