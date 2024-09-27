(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan commemorates September 27 - Remembrance Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ambassador Cahit Baghci on his official "X" account.

"We pay deep respect to the cherished memory of all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of brotherly Azerbaijan!" the post reads.