Modern Dating Feels Like Test Driving In Pillow Talk Episode Which Premiered On BBC Upload

Test Drive, the latest episode of Pillow Talk, is now available on YouTube. The episode examines the frustrations some people can experience in modern dating-being treated like a“test drive,” as though they are just one of many options in an endless search for something better. Test Drive premiered on BBC Upload via BBC radio Sussex/Surrey, where BBC presenter Leo Ulph praised it as "very, very well observed."
Created by UK based Lithuanian filmmaker Vaiga Perkauskaite, Pillow Talk is a comedy web series that explores the candid and relatable conversations couples have before bed. In Test Drive, starring Amber Wadey and Bobby de Courcy-Hughes, the episode delves into the challenges of forming genuine connections in a dating culture where people are often treated as disposable options.
“In a big city, dating can feel transactional. You might sometimes end up feeling like just another option in someone's endless search for something 'better,'” says Perkauskaite.
Test Drive is now streaming on YouTube, inviting viewers to reflect on the realities of modern dating through the lens of this sharp and relatable series.
